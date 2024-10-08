Jayden Struble left Habs training before the others

Only 30 hours to go before the season kicks off…

This morning, on the eve of game day in Montreal, the Canadiens are back in Brossard for training. The coach can now put the finishing touches to his camp with the 23 guys who will start the season in Montreal.What happened today?

1. Jayden Struble, who missed yesterday’s training session for treatment, was present this morning. It’s often like that, the day after a day of treatments, but it’s worth noting anyway.

Struble is on extra duty this morning after missing yesterday’s training session. He’s completing solo drills with Adam Nicholas while the others work on the counter-attack. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/WozKusCzYv – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 8, 2024

In particular, he spent some time alone.

The problem? Before the end of practice, we saw him leave. So he didn’t finish practice with the others, which leads us to believe that a little boo-boo is preventing him from being at 100%.

If he’s not fully fit, does this open the door to seeing the Sheriff and Barron play tomorrow against Toronto? Perhaps, yes.

Cole Caufield works on his landing shot with Adam Nicholas. He’s one of the first on the ice, along with Oliver Kapanen. And this morning, #13 is looking particularly good. Looks easy. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/nCyAomlt3g – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 8, 2024

2. Before practice started, Cole Caufield jumped on the ice to practice. Adam Nicholas was there with him to help him practice his weapon of choice: his shot.Oliver Kapanen also arrived on the ice ahead of the others.

3. Little has been said about Lane Hutson in recent days, but now that we know he’s made the club (and the physical play should be less intense), he’ll be back in the news.

And clearly, he’s ready.

That’s why Lane Hutson is so good out of the zone. He creates his own plays and he’s comfortable even if there’s pressure on him. pic.twitter.com/nlnpSVjHX4 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 8, 2024

4. It wasn’t an ideal workout to clearly identify the trios. But you’d think that tomorrow morning and tomorrow evening, it should be similar to what we saw yesterday in training.

Josh Anderson practicing on the power play. Very curious to see what kind of season he’ll have. Ideally, he should also bring a minimum of offense. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 8, 2024

Overtime

We did get to see Josh Anderson on the power play.

