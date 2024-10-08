Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Jayden Struble left Habs training before the others

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Only 30 hours to go before the season kicks off…

This morning, on the eve of game day in Montreal, the Canadiens are back in Brossard for training. The coach can now put the finishing touches to his camp with the 23 guys who will start the season in Montreal.

What happened today?

1. Jayden Struble, who missed yesterday’s training session for treatment, was present this morning. It’s often like that, the day after a day of treatments, but it’s worth noting anyway.

In particular, he spent some time alone.

The problem? Before the end of practice, we saw him leave. So he didn’t finish practice with the others, which leads us to believe that a little boo-boo is preventing him from being at 100%.

If he’s not fully fit, does this open the door to seeing the Sheriff and Barron play tomorrow against Toronto? Perhaps, yes.

2. Before practice started, Cole Caufield jumped on the ice to practice. Adam Nicholas was there with him to help him practice his weapon of choice: his shot.

Oliver Kapanen also arrived on the ice ahead of the others.

3. Little has been said about Lane Hutson in recent days, but now that we know he’s made the club (and the physical play should be less intense), he’ll be back in the news.

And clearly, he’s ready.

4. It wasn’t an ideal workout to clearly identify the trios. But you’d think that tomorrow morning and tomorrow evening, it should be similar to what we saw yesterday in training.

We did get to see Josh Anderson on the power play.


Overtime

– Associate captain?

– Two Jake Evans are better than one?

– Yesterday’s practice: Jordan Harris was out. Will he play the first game of the season?

– What to watch for.

– Listen now.

