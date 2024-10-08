Reconstruction on Crave: season 2 is being filmed right now

Do you like Crave’s “Rebuilding the Canadiens” series?

According to Shaun Starr, who works for TSN 690 (Montreal’s English-language sports radio station), cameras are in the studio this morning to film the second season of the series.

In the first season, people from several stations, including TSN 690, comment on the club’s 2023-2024 season.

Not apparently. They are. Im watching it right now lol – Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) October 8, 2024

Of course, it only takes one plus one to predict that by this time next year, we’ll be seeing footage from the 2024-2025 season. And just with what’s been going on for weeks, it’s promising.

I love the idea of this X user, who suggests calling the second season #InTheMix in connection with the Habs’ famous phrase at the golf tournament.

Season 2 “in the mix” – Rick Scofield (@Rickneedbeer) October 8, 2024

Because the rebuild isn’t over, it’s not surprising to see the Habs go for a Season 2. After all, the ice is broken and the guys at the club are used to the concept.

It’s going to be a treat for the fans.

Obviously, the goal will be to make sure there’s no Season 3 with the same title. We don’t know what season 2 will be called, obviously, but season 3, if it happens, will have to have a different name.

Otherwise, it won’t make it.

I wonder if the same format will be kept or if the Habs will go to places they haven’t been in the 2023-2024 season. Will we see guys getting angry in the bedroom, for example?

Obviously, the Habs won’t be going to the Cup Final in 2025, and the emotion of the playoffs won’t be there. But wouldn’t images like these be great in a Season 2?

The emotion from Connor McDavid after the Oilers fell behind 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final (via @SportsOnPrimeCA) pic.twitter.com/jykhF3R66U – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 3, 2024

Overtime

– Things are hopping in New York.