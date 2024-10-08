Juraj Slafkovsky: “toxic” media coverage in Slovakia, in his view

The Montreal market is often referred to as being quite intense. It is.But the intensity of the market (fans, media, etc.) is not the same as elsewhere. That translates differently than in Slovakia, for example. And Juraj Slafkovsky can speak to that.

In fact, that’s precisely what he did with Arpon Basu. The journalist from The Athletic spent some time with him to talk about his roots, and you can read the result in the following text:

When the Canadiens drafted Juraj Slafkovský, they were convinced the pressure he played under in Slovakia would allow him to handle the pressure in Montreal. As it turns out, Montreal is child's play.

What we’re seeing is that Slaf sees his life in Montreal and Slovakia differently. Here, he’s able to buy groceries or go out without always being disturbed. He is a little, but not too much.

But at home?

What he says confirms what many Slovak players have said in the past: Slaf is a mega-star in Slovakia and he’s never at peace. It’s becoming a burden for him.

In fact, he’s even used the word “toxic” to describe the media coverage he receives at home. And it’s not something he feels when he’s in Quebec.

Of course, it’s no picnic here. But he likes the fact that his house hasn’t been unveiled here, and that people aren’t ringing his doorbell every day like they are in Slovakia.

He finds it hard on himself, but also on his family.

What I also take away from Arpon Basu’s interview is that, while he’s in Montreal, he wants to concentrate solely on hockey. He’s obviously got the personality to make things happen in Montreal.

That explains why the Habs drafted him.

Slaf wants to win and you can feel it. He’s not shy about saying that the Slovak national team program isn’t competitive enough and that you can’t just focus on your personal stats to win, in the NHL.

You can see it in the fact that he could have signed for more money in a few years’ time, that he wants to win the Cup… and in the way he sometimes reacts after his team loses.

He’s the kind of guy you believe when he says losing hurts.

Since the start of camp, Slaf has been back with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. He knows the pressure is on to repeat last year’s performance (from the second half of the season, of course) and he wants to be ready.

I’m not going to bet against Slaf. From what we generally see of him, he doesn’t seem to be limiting his efforts to improve. For better or worse, his bizarre training session in the summer of 2023 proves it.

His progress between 2022 and 2024 is very noticeable. What will it be like in 2026? We’ll see.

