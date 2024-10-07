Training: Joel Armia on the second line and Oliver Kapanen in overdrive

Now that we know what the Habs line-up should look like – bearing in mind that it could change – for the start of the season, another question must be asked.

What will be the line-up for the first game?

It’s still too early to say what the Maple Leafs’ line-up will be, but Martin St-Louis’ line-up this morning is probably a clue, isn’t it?

Canadiens roster: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Dach-Armia

Barre-Boulet-Dvorak-Anderson

Heineman-Evans-Gallagher

Kapanen-Pezzetta Matheson-Guhle

Hutson-Savard

Xhekaj-Barron

Struble Montembeault

Primeau – Sean Farrell 27 (@seanfarrell27) October 7, 2024

Defensively, there’s not much to say. After all, Matheson with Guhle and Hutson with Savard were to be expected. And the absence of Jayden Struble, who is entitled to a treatment day, isn’t necessarily a clue for Wednesday.

And the goalies- ah pis laissez faire.

But up front? There were elements to be highlighted behind the first line. Because no, the first line hasn’t suddenly changed on the heels of everything that’s been going on for the past few days.

To replace Patrik Laine alongside Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, Joel Armia is the obvious choice. That was the case this morning, at the very least.

You may be surprised to learn that Alex Barré-Boulet had a chance on the third line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson. This means that no young prospects fighting for their place were on the club’s top-9 this morning.

Canadiens PP1 (as we’ve seen, these positions are very fluid and are likely to change within the same game even within the same shift): Matheson

Suzuki-Dach-Caufield

Slafkovský PP2

Hutson

ABB-Newhook-Armia

Gallagher – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 7, 2024

Emil Heineman was on four with Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans. That left Oliver Kapanen and Michael Pezzetta as extras.Will this still be the case on Wednesday? Will Heineman really play that low? Will Kapanen be left out? Will Pezzetta not be used against Toronto?To be seen.Looking at the special units, Pezzetta, Anderson, Heineman and Kapanen all got reps on the power play this morning.And the powerplay? No surprises on the first wave.

Alongside Hutson and Newhook on the second wave were Gallagher, Armia and Barré-Boulet. Will this still be the case for Wednesday’s game?

ABB takes up a lot of space at today’s training session. It’s deserved because he’s had a good camp.

Overtime

– The Maple Leafs looked like this this morning.

It’s looking like this will be the Leafs opening night lineup: Knies – Matthews – Marner

Domi – Tavares – Nylander

*Pacioretty – Holmberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Kämpf – Reaves Rielly – Tanev

Ekman-Larsson – McCabe

Benoit – Timmins Woll *Bobby McMann rotating in – Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 7, 2024

– News from the Kings.

The Los Angeles Kings are at the Clermont Arena in Charlevoix for one last practice in Quebec. @FMCharlevoix pic.twitter.com/vsBXuFSZlf – Kevin Vallée (@kevinmvallee) October 7, 2024

– We’ll be keeping an eye on him.

– Like it or not?

– Of note.