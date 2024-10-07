Training: Joel Armia on the second line and Oliver Kapanen in overdrive

Training: Joel Armia on the second line and Oliver Kapanen in overdriveAuteur: Michael Johnson
Now that we know what the Habs line-up should look like – bearing in mind that it could change – for the start of the season, another question must be asked.
It’s still too early to say what the Maple Leafs’ line-up will be, but Martin St-Louis’ line-up this morning is probably a clue, isn’t it?
Canadiens roster:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Newhook-Dach-Armia
Barre-Boulet-Dvorak-Anderson
Heineman-Evans-Gallagher
Kapanen-Pezzetta
Matheson-Guhle
Hutson-Savard
Xhekaj-Barron
Struble
Montembeault
Primeau
– Sean Farrell 27 (@seanfarrell27) October 7, 2024
Defensively, there’s not much to say. After all, Matheson with Guhle and Hutson with Savard were to be expected. And the absence of Jayden Struble, who is entitled to a treatment day, isn’t necessarily a clue for Wednesday.
But up front? There were elements to be highlighted behind the first line. Because no, the first line hasn’t suddenly changed on the heels of everything that’s been going on for the past few days.
You may be surprised to learn that Alex Barré-Boulet had a chance on the third line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson. This means that no young prospects fighting for their place were on the club’s top-9 this morning.
Canadiens PP1 (as we’ve seen, these positions are very fluid and are likely to change within the same game even within the same shift):
Matheson
Suzuki-Dach-Caufield
Slafkovský
PP2
Hutson
ABB-Newhook-Armia
Gallagher
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 7, 2024
Alongside Hutson and Newhook on the second wave were Gallagher, Armia and Barré-Boulet. Will this still be the case for Wednesday’s game?
ABB takes up a lot of space at today’s training session. It’s deserved because he’s had a good camp.
Overtime
– The Maple Leafs looked like this this morning.
It’s looking like this will be the Leafs opening night lineup:
Knies – Matthews – Marner
Domi – Tavares – Nylander
*Pacioretty – Holmberg – Robertson
Lorentz – Kämpf – Reaves
Rielly – Tanev
Ekman-Larsson – McCabe
Benoit – Timmins
Woll
*Bobby McMann rotating in
– Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 7, 2024
– News from the Kings.
The Los Angeles Kings are at the Clermont Arena in Charlevoix for one last practice in Quebec. @FMCharlevoix pic.twitter.com/vsBXuFSZlf
– Kevin Vallée (@kevinmvallee) October 7, 2024
– We’ll be keeping an eye on him.
Talk about a hot start for Michael Hage in the NCAA @grantmccagg: “What a release he has, it’s so quick!”
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/k4w3bNlWT1
Listen: https://t.co/7Sbv5uv2kp#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/2xuxVpGFR2
– The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) October 7, 2024
– Like it or not?
Elvis Merzlikins’ new mask in detail https://t.co/c5RlbBqqGd pic.twitter.com/ERISdBLd3x
– SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) October 7, 2024
– Of note.
Championship rings handed out | Panthers cancel public ceremony https://t.co/cS970fWTCs
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 7, 2024