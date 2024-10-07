Skip to content
Training: Joel Armia on the second line and Oliver Kapanen in overdrive

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Training: Joel Armia on the second line and Oliver Kapanen in overdrive
Now that we know what the Habs line-up should look like – bearing in mind that it could change – for the start of the season, another question must be asked.

What will be the line-up for the first game?

It’s still too early to say what the Maple Leafs’ line-up will be, but Martin St-Louis’ line-up this morning is probably a clue, isn’t it?

Defensively, there’s not much to say. After all, Matheson with Guhle and Hutson with Savard were to be expected. And the absence of Jayden Struble, who is entitled to a treatment day, isn’t necessarily a clue for Wednesday.

And the goalies- ah pis laissez faire.

But up front? There were elements to be highlighted behind the first line. Because no, the first line hasn’t suddenly changed on the heels of everything that’s been going on for the past few days.

To replace Patrik Laine alongside Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, Joel Armia is the obvious choice. That was the case this morning, at the very least.

You may be surprised to learn that Alex Barré-Boulet had a chance on the third line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson. This means that no young prospects fighting for their place were on the club’s top-9 this morning.

Emil Heineman was on four with Brendan Gallagher and Jake Evans. That left Oliver Kapanen and Michael Pezzetta as extras.

Will this still be the case on Wednesday? Will Heineman really play that low? Will Kapanen be left out? Will Pezzetta not be used against Toronto?

To be seen.

Looking at the special units, Pezzetta, Anderson, Heineman and Kapanen all got reps on the power play this morning.

And the powerplay? No surprises on the first wave.

Alongside Hutson and Newhook on the second wave were Gallagher, Armia and Barré-Boulet. Will this still be the case for Wednesday’s game?

ABB takes up a lot of space at today’s training session. It’s deserved because he’s had a good camp.


