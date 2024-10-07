Joshua Roy: it’s better to understand

I feel like going back in time this morning.

Do you remember that, at the start of his second reign as Habs coach, Michel Therrien had some pretty… clear words to say about Ryan White’s playing style?

It’s better to understand.

It went something like this:

It’s a phrase that comes to mind regarding Joshua Roy. And I’m not saying that because the Québécois takes nasty penalties when he’s on the ice, as was the case with White.

I’m saying it because Roy clearly needs to understand that there are reasons why the Habs sent him down this morning.

In the best-case scenario, it’s a personnel move based on the salary cap. But even if that’s possible, I don’t think it’s the reason he was traded to the Rocket.

Otherwise, it could have been done at 5 p.m… or at least, after the day’s practice. He didn’t practice with the Habs this morning.

Is it because he’s dragging his feet on the ice and had a bad training camp? That’s certainly part of the discussion, we agree.

But I’d like to urge you not to forget the off-ice. I rarely forget it, considering the advice I once received from a man who has more experience covering hockey than I do.

If you’re looking at the puck, you’re not following the game.

Does Joshua Roy need to take hockey more seriously? We have to think so. My colleague Maxime Truman and his sidekick JT, in their Stanley25 podcast, have already alluded to this.

And this morning, Maxime Lalonde reported that Stéphane Julien had already spoken about his former protégé’s off-ice performance in Sherbrooke.

Max Lalonde(@MaxLalonde_) just told @TonyMarinaro that one of Josh Roy’s biggest problems is the decisions he makes off the ice.@BPMSportsRadio – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 7, 2024

How can Roy have gone from being one of the first players named by Jeff Gorton to take more space in the club just over a week ago to… a Rocket player? Without anything happening?

He can’t go from playing with Kirby Dach to playing under Pascal Vincent without explanation, can he? No?

Extension