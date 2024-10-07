The Canadiens’ line-up for the start of the season is now known

Tonight at 5 p.m., the Canadiens are scheduled to hand out their official line-up for the start of the season.

Obviously, we’re all anxious to see which youngsters will make the club. There are a number of candidates who must be waiting impatiently to see what the waivers have in store for them.

For the past few minutes, Joshua Roy has not been listed on the Habs’ official website. When there were more than 23 players on the roster, you had to wonder. But now there are 23. And among the 14 forwards, no trace of Joshua Roy.

Nor was the Québécois at today’s training session. After finishing his camp poorly, one could deduce that he failed to break into the club’s line-up at the start of the season.

The Canadiens have sent down Jakub Dobeš, Adam Engström, Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have sent down Jakub Dobeš, Adam Engström, Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket. – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2024

And the Habs have confirmed it: Joshua Roy, Logan Mailloux, Adam Engstrom and Jakub Dobes are the latest cuts.

Emil Heineman and Oliver Kapanen were here this morning. Alex Barré-Boulet and Michael Pezzetta were the other players who made the club among the forwards who had to fight for a spot.

Clearly, the Habs went there on merit following the camp…

Logan Mailloux was cut, which shows that the Habs didn’t want to make room for him after his more difficult camp. Lane Hutson deserved his spot a lot more – and he got it.

Details to follow…