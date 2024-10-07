Ivan Demidov: I hear Roman Rotenberg isn’t the KHL’s X-account manager

Over the past few days, we’ve gotten to know Roman Rotenberg a little better. Thanks to an article by Nicolas Cloutier, we now know a little more about the SKA coach in the KHL.

Obviously, as Ivan Demidov’s coach, he is – by necessity – a popular name in Montreal.

And because he doesn’t play the Habs’ prospects much, let’s just say that Flanelle fans aren’t up in arms about Martin St-Louis hiring him to manage the club’s power play .

What angers people the most is the fact that Demidov produces on the ice and isn’t rewarded.

When he’s given playing time, he’s very capable of producing. But for reasons that aren’t always clear, the SKA driver refuses to give him good playing time.

This is often the case for 18-year-olds in men’s leagues in Europe, but it obviously doesn’t sit well with Demidov’s fans.

It doesn’t work because the Habs prospect produces. The proof? This chart, published by the KHL on social networks, shows two 18-year-olds holding their own in the world’s second-best league.

It can’t have been Rotenberg who did the photo montage, can it….

If you look at the comments under the post, you can see that many Habs fans are out there asking for Demidov to get playing time commensurate with his talent.

At this point, you’d imagine the Habs would love to see SKA give the top prospect more (quality) playing time. But the KHL club isn’t the Laval Rocket: it’s not the Habs’ club-school. Demidov has a contract there, and we have to respect that.

But clearly, the Habs must be looking forward to his arrival in Quebec.

– Once again today, Demidov is lined up for little playing time. A depth role obviously awaits him.

Ivan Demidov (#91) is again wearing a yellow/green practice jersey in the pre-game skate, indicating that he’ll still remain on the 4th line or as the 13th forward again. SKA takes on Lokomotiv at 12:30 ET today. pic.twitter.com/NYEA8puNyM – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 7, 2024

