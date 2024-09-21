Patrik Laine hardly skated all summer

By acquiring Patrik Laine this summer, the Habs have taken a gamble that he will once again become the elite maverick he once was. A Laine playing at 100% of his skill level is worth its weight in gold… but it’s especially rare in recent years.

Not only has he been injured, but he’s had to deal with mental health issues as well.

So, seeing the Finn absent from training this morning for a day of treatment scared some people… but in his column of the day on BPM Sports, Anthony Marcotte talked a little about Laine’s case.

In fact, from what Marcotte has heard, Laine isn’t exactly the man who’s been skating the most this summer.

He’s been getting back into shape off the ice, for the most part.

In a way, this may explain why the Habs are playing it safe with Laine. Laine was shaken up by Luke Tuch during an intrasquad game, and you might think that giving him a day off (on a day when he wasn’t scheduled to take part in the intrasquad game) is a good way to “protect” him.

The goal is to have him ready for the first game of the season, after all. There’s no point in overworking him now.

That said, if Laine needs a day off after two intra-squad games where he’s been shaken around a bit, it’s not necessarily reassuring. One wonders whether, despite his seemingly successful return to fitness, being away from the ice for so long works against him.

We’re talking about a guy who only played 18 games last year, after all. Training in the gym is one thing… but it’s on the ice that it happens, after all.

We’ll see how the Finn’s case evolves over the next few days, but right now, it’s safe to assume that the Habs are playing it safe with their forward.

They can still afford to do so… but they won’t be able to do so indefinitely either, that said.

