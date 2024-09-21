Intra-squad match: Lane Hutson makes a spectacular pass

This morning, for the third consecutive day, we were treated to an intra-squad match at the Habs camp. Today, it was Group #1 (that of the first line and Lane Hutson) and Group #3 (that of the veteran forwards and David Reinbacher) who crossed swords.

Patrik Laine, who missed training today, is in group #2. So he didn’t miss a game.

Of course, these matches are often an opportunity for the guys to try and show off their skills… and Lane Hutson understands this.

While in his zone, Hutson spotted Emil Heineman loitering near the opposing blue line… and served him a sublime pass to send him on a breakaway.

Defenceman Lane Hutson in action at #Habs training camp scrimmage. Man, he’s fun to watch #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/QhBYjn1xHO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 21, 2024

You can see it at the end of this video, captured by Stu Cowan.

The (very) many fans present for the game in Brossard were truly impressed by the defender’s pass. You don’t see that in every market, a large number of fans celebrating a great pass during an intra-squad game at training camp.

And clearly, Hutson and Heineman seem to understand each other on the ice. Later in the game, the defenseman made a beautiful zone exit (with a pass that, this time, wasn’t lifted) by spotting Heineman.

Lane Hutson’s zone exit pic.twitter.com/AfccG5wOJX – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2024

A pass that was quite sharp, we hear you say.

That said, it wasn’t just #48 who shone today. The first line, which was in action, also stole the show.

Slafkovsky, Suzuki and Caufield have no trouble finding each other on the ice, but Cayden Primeau closes the door! pic.twitter.com/XislUCLURc – RDS (@RDSca) September 21, 2024

You can feel that the chemistry established last year between the three guys is still there.

Another line that stood out in the game was Jake Evans, flanked by Joel Armia and Brendan Gallagher. These aren’t three forwards with the highest expectations, but even today, we saw a certain chemistry between the three guys.

It allowed them to shine in the offensive zone… but also to set the table for a guy like David Reinbacher, who almost scored after a great sequence from the line.

David Reinbacher threatens pic.twitter.com/4OQX2QucqJ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2024

For those interested, group #3 was the winner. Juraj Slafkovský almost scored late in the game to create a tie… but he couldn’t complete.

Once again, with an intra-squad match, you have to be able to take some and leave some…

But it’s still better to see the guys shine than the other way around.

