Bruno Gervais: Let’s give Dach time (until January) to get back into the game

Kirby Dach’s last NHL game was almost a year ago.

He was injured in the second game of the 23-24 season, and we all thought it was a shame, because Dach really looked like a guy who was ready to explode.

Now he’s back at 100%… but we’ll have to give him time to get back to his game.

Dach played on a line with Alex Newhook and Patrik Laine yesterday and today in intra-squad games, and the popular observation is that, while Dach is physically fit, he’s clearly missing a step in his execution and decision-making.

That said, one wonders when Dach will be ready to play like the Dach we saw during the 22-23 season, and at this level, Bruno Gervais believes we’ll have to wait until January.

It takes time. Even if a player trains hard, it can take a few months before he’s back in top form on the ice. – Bruno Gervais

Bruno Gervais, speaking on TSN 690, wants to see Dach hit the ground running, so that he gains confidence and doesn’t have to worry about injuries when he returns:

Gervais: Give Dach till January to get his game back https://t.co/RcSf2rYW1i – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 20, 2024

Canadiens officials are excited to see Kirby Dach make his comeback.Jeff Gorton spoke about Dach, saying that his addition to the lineup should help the Habs move forward, because before his injury, Dach was seen as a key player in the Montreal lineup.

I can’t wait to see if he can have the same impact when he’s comfortable on the ice.

Because let’s not forget one thing: before the start of last season, it was said that Dach had the potential to steal Nick Suzuki’s chair on the center of the first line.

Kirby has the skills to make it happen, but he’s been slowed down by injuries since his arrival in the National League.

He’s not lucky, and we’re seeing it again during training camp:

Another scare for Kirby Dach (blow to the face). That’s two in as many days… Maybe bad luck will stop coming his way at some point @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/dlH67j0f33 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 20, 2024

Hopefully Dach can stay healthy in the upcoming season.

That’s the most important thing, honestly. Because if he’s fit and gets his game back, he’ll be able to help the Habs on a regular basis.

Maybe that’s what the Habs lacked last season…

Overtime

