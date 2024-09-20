Four points in one game at his age: Demidov breaks an SKA record

He scored two goals, and for the sake of the cause, I’d like to show you his first one again, because it was simply sublime:
It’s a three-point night for Ivan Demidov (1G, 2A)! pic.twitter.com/jAZnSWqAFq
– KHL (@khl_eng) September 19, 2024
Demidov’s performance earned him points with the coaching staff, but it also set a team record with SKA.
Per SKA:#GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov set a new team record yesterday for youngest to score 4 points in a game.
Also #LetsGoFlyers Matvei Michkov still holds a team record. pic.twitter.com/JhLTdSrzLE
– Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) September 20, 2024
For example, the Canadiens’ prospect spent a total of 16:26 on the ice yesterday in the game against Sochi, which equals his best playing time since the start of the season.
Demidov is playing better, gaining in confidence and it’s showing in his results on the ice.
After all, he’s now his club’s leading scorer… while being (by far) the youngest SKA player in St. Petersburg.
Seeing him perform like this is quite encouraging for what’s to come.
Overtime
– Dylan Guenther gets a big contract (deservedly so).
Hearing Dylan Guenther and Utah closing in on an eight-year extension at slightly above $7M per.
The Utahns lock up a key piece.
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 20, 2024
– Uh-oh.
Ville Heinola has an infection in his ankle. “This isn’t good,” says #NHLJets coach Scott Arniel. Says it’s far more than day to day.
– Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) September 20, 2024
– He’s got a bright future ahead of him.
J.J. Peterka last season:
82 games
– 28 goals
– 50 points
– +10 plus/minus
– +18 net penalties
– $6.2m market value via The Athletic
Peterka-Thompson-Tuch is about to be crazy next season. pic.twitter.com/lhxPL158L0
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) September 20, 2024
– I love the Hurricanes’ team spirit.
The @canes are too funny for this one pic.twitter.com/J7ylHYVkJ7
– BarDown (@BarDown) September 20, 2024