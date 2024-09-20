Four points in one game at his age: Demidov breaks an SKA record

Yesterday, Ivan Demidov showed why the Habs selected him 5th overall in the draft.The Habs prospect stood out in the KHL, finishing the game with a fine four points

He scored two goals, and for the sake of the cause, I’d like to show you his first one again, because it was simply sublime:

It’s a three-point night for Ivan Demidov (1G, 2A)! pic.twitter.com/jAZnSWqAFq – KHL (@khl_eng) September 19, 2024

Demidov’s performance earned him points with the coaching staff, but it also set a team record with SKA.

Per SKA:#GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov set a new team record yesterday for youngest to score 4 points in a game. Also #LetsGoFlyers Matvei Michkov still holds a team record. pic.twitter.com/JhLTdSrzLE – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) September 20, 2024

He became the youngest player in the organization to collect (at least) four points in a single game.Matvei Michkov still holds the record for the youngest player to score two goals in the same game, having achieved this feat at the age of 16 (!!!) :Demidov is beginning to earn the trust of SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg.

For example, the Canadiens’ prospect spent a total of 16:26 on the ice yesterday in the game against Sochi, which equals his best playing time since the start of the season.

There was cause for concern about his playing time in recent weeks, but things seem to have settled down since then.

Demidov is playing better, gaining in confidence and it’s showing in his results on the ice.

After all, he’s now his club’s leading scorer… while being (by far) the youngest SKA player in St. Petersburg.

Seeing him perform like this is quite encouraging for what’s to come.

Overtime

– Dylan Guenther gets a big contract (deservedly so).

Hearing Dylan Guenther and Utah closing in on an eight-year extension at slightly above $7M per. The Utahns lock up a key piece. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 20, 2024

– Uh-oh.

Ville Heinola has an infection in his ankle. “This isn’t good,” says #NHLJets coach Scott Arniel. Says it’s far more than day to day. – Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) September 20, 2024

– He’s got a bright future ahead of him.

J.J. Peterka last season: 82 games

– 28 goals

– 50 points

– +10 plus/minus

– +18 net penalties

– $6.2m market value via The Athletic Peterka-Thompson-Tuch is about to be crazy next season. pic.twitter.com/lhxPL158L0 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) September 20, 2024

– I love the Hurricanes’ team spirit.