Four points in one game at his age: Demidov breaks an SKA record

 Auteur: jdavis
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Yesterday, Ivan Demidov showed why the Habs selected him 5th overall in the draft.

The Habs prospect stood out in the KHL, finishing the game with a fine four points.

He scored two goals, and for the sake of the cause, I’d like to show you his first one again, because it was simply sublime:

Demidov’s performance earned him points with the coaching staff, but it also set a team record with SKA.

He became the youngest player in the organization to collect (at least) four points in a single game.

Matvei Michkov still holds the record for the youngest player to score two goals in the same game, having achieved this feat at the age of 16 (!!!) :

Demidov is beginning to earn the trust of SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg.

For example, the Canadiens’ prospect spent a total of 16:26 on the ice yesterday in the game against Sochi, which equals his best playing time since the start of the season.

There was cause for concern about his playing time in recent weeks, but things seem to have settled down since then.

Demidov is playing better, gaining in confidence and it’s showing in his results on the ice.

After all, he’s now his club’s leading scorer… while being (by far) the youngest SKA player in St. Petersburg.

Seeing him perform like this is quite encouraging for what’s to come.

