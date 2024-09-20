10 things that have caught my attention since the start of the camp

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Canadiens training camp got underway earlier this week, which means hockey is officially back.And there are a few things to remember since the start of on-ice activities!

Firstly, I had the opportunity to be in Brossard yesterday and today to see the players train, and there’s one thing in particular that caught my eye: the fans are there.

The stands are full just minutes before today’s intra-squad game. Lots of schools closed = lots of kids on hand to cheer on the players. Should be a great atmosphere for the game! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/imYfpLxrAS – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 20, 2024

The stands were packed again this morning for the intrasquad game.The fans must have been bored:We know how much sport brings people together in the city, especially when it comes to the Canadiens.Fans are passionate, and it shows when you watch the CN Complex fill up during a simple training camp.

It’s a sight to behold.

But of course… I didn’t just go to Brossard to count the number of fans at the training center.

What caught my eye on the ice?

1. The Habs’ first line won’t be dismantled for a bit if Suzuki, Slafkovsky and Caufield perform as they have since the start of camp.

Not only do they look good, but the chemistry between the three young forwards seems to be at its best. They were definitely the best players on the ice during yesterday’s intra-squad game, and again this morning in training, it looked easy.

2. There’s no way Lane Hutson won’t make the team in my eyes.

The defenseman does more than fine against NHL players and he plays like the Lane Hutson we know. He’s not afraid to get involved in battles on the ice, even though he’s smaller, and that’s relevant because many people are worried about his size.

It’s hard not to be impressed by his performance so far.

Lane Hutson checking Kirby Dach in front of net in #Habs scrimmage. #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/g8zNzu4UlS – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 19, 2024

3. Let’s talk about David Reinbacher.

The Canadiens prospect, selected 5th overall in the 2023 draft, isn’t the most impressive player on the ice.

That’s not his style.

He seems to get a little stressed when he has the puck in his territory at times, and that affects his decision-making.

That said, it’s normal because he’s still adjusting to the size of North American rinks.

It’s with a sequence like this that we realize Reinbacher will need time to adjust to the small ice. His reaction time needs to be quicker out of the zone. He’s playing well today though! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/PNXIlLGoMt – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 20, 2024

We have to give him time to get used to it, after all. For example, he kept the puck in his zone too long on one sequence this morning when he should have found an option to keep out of trouble. In the end, he created a turnover by giving the puck directly to the other team:

Optimism, patience, worry…

These are the words that come to mind when talking about David Reinbacher.But we also thought of these words a year ago when we talked about Juraj Slafkovsky!

At the last training camp, 50% of people wanted to send Slaf to the AHL. Today, people are saying that Kent Hughes has made a bargain by signing him for eight years at a salary of less than $8 million…

What I mean is, don’t panic about David Reinbacher.

He’s young and will learn over time. There’s nothing wrong with that!

4. Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach have been forming a line since yesterday, and it’s going well.

You can really feel that Laine and Dach are rusty, and that’s normal too, because they missed a lot of time before they could put on their skates again.

As for Newhook, he still has the same speed we saw last year. Chemistry is slow to develop between the three guys, though…

Justin Barron is one of the players who impress me most.I get the impression that he understands that this may be his last chance to make his mark (in Montreal, at least) and it shows on the ice in his intensity.

He’ll have to fight for a spot, but he’ll give himself chances if he keeps it up.

Oliver Kapanen is quite a hockey player.

The forward is smart on the ice and that helps him create scoring chances. He scored two goals in yesterday’s intra-squad game and did some great things in training this morning.

I can see him perhaps forcing management’s hand if he dominates in preseason games.

7. Mike Matheson probably had a good summer in training because he’s been fast as a goat on the ice since the start of camp.

Mike Matheson really looks like he’s in great shape. He’s flying around the rink this morning. @DLCoulisses – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 19, 2024

He looks like the defenseman who finished last season with 62 points.

8. Florian Xhekaj isn’t the most exciting guy to see on the rink, but he’s effective.

He hits the opposition, he’s capable of disrupting and he even brought some offensive flair to his game at camp.

He scored a beautiful goal yesterday, with a precise shot into the bottom of the net.

Watching him go, I’m thinking it might be more favorable to play him in a professional environment (and not junior) because he looks like a man on the ice.

9. Owen Beck needs to find a way to be more visible on the ice. He’s known as a more defensive player, but I still find him discreet on the ice.

But he hasn’t lost his talent in the face-off circle. That’s where he’s most effective.

10. In closing…

Joshua Roy doesn’t look like a tourist, but he also doesn’t look like a guy who wants to fight like hell for a job.

He did get on the ice in the intra-squad game today, but not enough for my taste.

Jayden Struble joined @MitchyGallo & @seanrcampbell at Complex Sportif CN to discuss all things #habs including some inside info on locker room fantasy deals. Listen here https://t.co/DJAnt6e4lV pic.twitter.com/8SEI6p8Tln – Dave Trentadue (@davetrentadue) September 20, 2024

Cole Caufield at Habs training camp today. pic.twitter.com/KsBr5z0DQz – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 20, 2024

– Really?