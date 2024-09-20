Canadiens: three players to watch on the market

Canadiens: three players to watch on the marketAuteur: jdavis
Does making a deal to move the club forward also mean that current players could go the other way in a trade? That’s a possibility on the table, I’m sure.
In David Calabretta’s text, the names Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson came up in the discussion. These are names that come up a lot.
And since his value is low, I don’t really believe it.
Armia and Dvorak will be interesting cases. They’re at the end of their contracts, and in a third-line role, they can help a good club.
Right now, I don’t see the fit, no.
I have a feeling that if the guys are leaving, it’s because the club’s season is drifting and the young guys are ready to take more. Otherwise, I don’t really see the Habs trading them at this point.
I also get the feeling that right now, Kent Hughes likes D-Vo’s value in Montreal as a left-handed center.
Overtime
