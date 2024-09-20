Kirby Dach sang Patrik Laine’s praises on John Scott’s podcast

Ever since he arrived in Montreal, everyone has been talking highly of Patrik Laine. His talent means that his new team-mates will do everything to make him feel at home.

But if there’s anyone it would be interesting to have chemistry with, it’s Kirby Dach. After all, both men are expected to play together this season – and they started camp on a line with Alex Newhook.

Appearing on John Scott’s podcast, Kirby Dach touched on a number of topics, including Patrik Laine. And while he clearly couldn’t publicly speak ill of his teammate, you can tell he was eager to sing his praises.

Dach, who says he’s healthy, says Laine is very talented and fun to work with. He loves his shot and the way the puck leaves his stick when he shoots.

He’ll be a lot of fun to play with this year. – Kirby Dach on Patrik Laine

And he adds:

I’m repeating myself, but I really feel that pairing the two is a good idea because of their compatibility on the ice, but also because both will start the season slower.

Both haven’t played in many months due to the circumstances we know about, and they’ll need time to find their feet. In today’s intra-squad game in Brossard, Laine didn’t look 100% comfortable yet – and that’s normal.

It’s difficult for Patrik Laine. He has to chase the rust, but I find him more involved on the ice. @DLCoulisses – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 20, 2024

Overtime

If the two continue to work together, they can push each other to become better and get back into the rhythm of an NHL season. All the better if some chemistry develops between the two in the process.To be continued this season.

“Montreal’s a big hockey market. The fans there care about the players & how we’re all doing. I was grocery shopping & ran into a few people who were like ‘we hope you’re healthy & have a good season.’ They’re all very polite & nice too. It’s nice to feel that kind of love from… pic.twitter.com/1cuEH146f0 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 20, 2024

Reinbacher and Matheson are paired on the same pair for the Reds. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 20, 2024

Stéphane Robidas gives valuable advice to Lane Hutson at training this morning! pic.twitter.com/J26TVvFIR1 – RDS (@RDSca) September 20, 2024

It doesn’t go Mailloux’s way pic.twitter.com/K8fobe9uf1 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 20, 2024

