Patrik Laine: a guy who’s used to giving $1,000 a point to support the community

It’s been one month to the day since Patrik Laine was traded to the Montreal Canadiens.

Laine has spoken to the media on more than one occasion, confessed he’s aiming for not 30 or 40 goals, but rather 50, put on his vest for the first time in the team dressing room (while dressed very casually), skated for the first time at the training complex, and taken part in the opening of training camp. Is Laine’s honeymoon in Montreal over?

Not at all! Even if he was rather effete in yesterday morning’s first intrasquad game, Laine remains very popular and quite a few people believe in him in Montreal: fans, players, coaches, management…

Laine seems to be in resplendent form, both physically and mentally.

But to hear Patrik Laine admit that he’s been through some tough times in recent years – comments echoed by a few members of the organization afterwards – reminds us that Laine has come a long way. Spending not 30 days, but several months in the NHL’s assistance program is no mean feat.

The important thing after this kind of ordeal (bereavement for his father, addiction, etc.) is to be well supported. And Laine is.Why am I telling you all this? Because I was curiouslast night, when I had insomnia, and I spent several minutes looking into the foundation set up by Patrik Laine and his wife.

First, you have to understand that Laine had pledged last October to donate $1,000 per point raised to the OhioHealth Foundation (mental health). Unfortunately, he only scored 9 small points in 2023-24, when he had to undergo surgery and joined the NHL’s assistance program. Johnny Gaudreau had agreed to emulate Laine’s initiative, whose life was sadly taken just a few weeks ago.

The previous season, he had done the same thing and handed over a cheque, but to support homelessness in Ohio. He had donated $52,000 to the Community Shelter Board. The Finn hasn’t been involved for a long time.

Second, Laine and his fiancée, Jordan Leigh, recently launched the From Us To You Foundation. There’s very little information on this new (and recent) foundation, but basically it’s asafe space to share, inspire, support and grow together on the official link.

Because when you’re dealing with mental health issues, feeling listened to, respected and supported is a must.

In fact, there are many inspiring thoughts on the foundation’s Instagram page.

Does this mean that Laine is cured and all will be well for him this season in Montreal? Not necessarily. You’re never totally cured of this kind of illness; you’re in recovery. And a year ago, Laine seemed fine. A few months later, he had to seek help for a long time.

Still, I’m confident that Laine will have fought off many of his demons by 2024.

It will be interesting to see whether Laine will once again donate $1,000 per point raised (this time to his own foundation?), or whether he will participate in activities linked to the Canadiens Children’s Foundation. I’m pretty sure Laine will be heavily involved in 2024-25. Last week, he and his girlfriend attended a foundation event at the Douglas Hospital, an institute specializing in mental health care.

I’ll do better. Here’s the clip. Around 14 mins in… pic.twitter.com/UVRqCamBCD – Dave Fetzer (@thescrbrdguy) February 12, 2024

While digging into Patrik Laine and his foundation last night, I remembered that back in February, a few days after he joined the NHL Assistance Program, an Ohio-based podcaster referred to Laine as someone who was contemplating the idea of doing a Remmington Reirement.A Remmington Retirement is an expression synonymous with suicide.

Let's see!

Laine, then in the help program, replied on X that it wasn’t right. Her post had been viewed nearly 4 million times and liked by 16,000 people.

You can criticize a player’s game, his attitude with the media or fans, some of his choices on weekend nights… but you can’t allude to the fact that he would, should or would want to commit suicide. Come on !!!!!!

Laine deserves our support, both hockey-wise and mentally. And if his on-ice game doesn’t hold up, we can criticize him like any other player. But let’s not speak ill of his mental health. OK? #Let’sBeBetter