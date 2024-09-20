LeBreton Flats: the Senators have (finally) reached an agreement

What good news? The club would finally have an agreement in place to build an arena on LeBreton Flats just as the deadline for agreement was approaching – today.
Expect an announcement today that the Senators have reached an agreement with the NCC to build an arena and other amenities on LeBreton Flats. The Senators will have a media conference this afternoon.
Getting out of Kanata will be a blessing for the Sens. After all, the club’s current arena is several dozen minutes by car (how else are you going to get there, anyway?) from downtown Ottawa and Gatineau.
I mention Gatineau knowing full well that the Sens don’t always try to conquer the market.
And when I say “build” something good, I don’t just mean the arena and the environment around it. I also mean a culture that will make people choose Ottawa.
And that’s good.
So I guess we can forget the rumours of the Sens moving to Quebec City, Markham, Hamilton or anywhere else in the U.S.: it’s in the capital that the Sens will continue to play.
