LeBreton Flats: the Senators have (finally) reached an agreement

 Auteur: sjones
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
According to Sportsnet reporter Wayne Scanlan, who has his finger on the pulse of the Ottawa market, the Senators are about to announce some good news.

What good news? The club would finally have an agreement in place to build an arena on LeBreton Flats just as the deadline for agreement was approaching – today.

A press conference will be held in the next few hours.

Getting out of Kanata will be a blessing for the Sens. After all, the club’s current arena is several dozen minutes by car (how else are you going to get there, anyway?) from downtown Ottawa and Gatineau.

I mention Gatineau knowing full well that the Sens don’t always try to conquer the market.

But hey. All this to say that finally, the Ottawa Senators, under new owner Michael Andlauer, will have the opportunity to build something good.

And when I say “build” something good, I don’t just mean the arena and the environment around it. I also mean a culture that will make people choose Ottawa.

Players and fans alike will have a more attractive proposition for choosing hockey in Ottawa. If the club does things right, it should make the market more attractive.

And that’s good.

So I guess we can forget the rumours of the Sens moving to Quebec City, Markham, Hamilton or anywhere else in the U.S.: it’s in the capital that the Sens will continue to play.

The next step? Building a real team that will win hockey games. Will Brady Tkachuk be able to guide his team?

