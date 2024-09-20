Skip to content
Transaction: Kent Hughes on the phone to improve the Canadiens

In recent weeks, Marco D’Amico has told us that several teams are keen to make a move at training camp. And with the rising salary cap giving clubs the means to achieve their ambitions, it’s time to keep an eye on the market.

And now the columnist is back at it again this morning.

And how? By publishing an article on Responsible Gaming on the following subject: Habs GM Kent Hughes is on the phone to improve his team between now and the start of the season.

It’s also worth noting that the Habs aren’t interested in “moving just to move” in the next few weeks. If there is a deal, it will be to improve the club.

The club doesn’t want to make a “lateral move” by stripping Peter to dress Paul. D’Amico gives the example of Kent Hughes’ unwillingness to give up Jacob Fowler for Yaroslav Askarov.

What is the Habs looking for, you may ask?

Obviously, a little forward wouldn’t hurt. But we know that Jeff Gorton, earlier this week, said he expected the forward to develop properly. But on the other hand, the defense needs to be better.

With Kaiden Guhle – who is expected to play on the right this year – a doubtful case for the start of the season (and an injury-prone player in general), David Savard’s contract running out and the fact that young right-handers aren’t in the NHL yet, we have a clue.

You don’t necessarily have to look far and wide to see that this is where the Habs could look for reinforcements (right-handed defensemen). Justin Barron is losing more and more feathers, and if the Habs can improve by letting him go, they probably will.

Remember that recently, the name of the defenseman obtained for Artturi Lehkonen was raised. Is this still the case? The question is bound to arise on this Friday morning.

In short, things could get moving in Montreal. Stay tuned.

