Hutson and Mailloux: the two guys who stood out today in Brossard

The Canadiens’ rookie camp got underway yesterday with the famous physical tests.

Stu Cowan: Canadiens’ Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux look ready to shine https://t.co/EjLhRBRiKJ pic.twitter.com/W09lFspOYJ – Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) September 12, 2024

However, the players taking part in the camp had the opportunity to show their skills on the ice today, and there were two guys in particular who made a good impression according to Stu Cowan.They are Logan Mailloux and Lane Hutson.

In the eyes of The Gazette’s reporter, Hutson and Mailloux are likely to earn a spot with the Habs because they look NHL-ready.

Hutson stood out today with his speed, vision and ability to find his teammates on the ice… While Mailloux looks like a guy who can succeed in the best hockey league in the world even if he’s only played one season in the pros.

That’s encouraging, at least.

Speaking of Mailloux, some training videos were posted on X today and there’s one thing that catches my eye.

It really looks like Mailloux has improved his skating stroke.

He was flying around the rink today at a height of six feet three inches… And he completed the various exercises with exemplary intensity.

It’s hard to ask for more when you see the pictures:

Logan Mailloux is ready pic.twitter.com/WBUV41Vljv – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 12, 2024

Logan Mailloux attends @CanadiensMTL rookie camp

He’ll definitely be one to watch at the Habs’ official camp starting next Tuesday @TVASports pic.twitter.com/Z50DO2vsxq – Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) September 12, 2024

Logan Mailloux truly looks like a monster on the ice.

He’s obviously worked hard this summer to improve certain aspects of his game, and in that respect, I get the impression he understood a lot from the game he played with the Habs at the end of last campaign.

The defenseman has seen what it takes to play in the National League, after all.

Now, let’s wait and see if he can stand out at the Habs’ real camp next week. Same goes for Lane Hutson!

Overtime

– There’s room for Slaf!

Filip Mesar on his good friend Juraj Slafkovsky: “I visited his new apartment last week… There are four bedrooms. It’s huge! I might go visit him a lot this year!” pic.twitter.com/rkh1Ugp7dy – RDS (@RDSca) September 12, 2024

– File to follow.

Should the Flyers look to explore the trade route with goaltender Alexei Kolosov, there are a handful of teams who would have interest… Two teams I’d expect to have interest are Calgary and Nashville.@DailyFaceoff – Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) September 12, 2024

– It’s special, isn’t it?

After his scoreless, no-hit game, he didn’t celebrate with his teammates. https://t.co/ko2EIfMJ2k – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 12, 2024

– All the better.