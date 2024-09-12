Ivan Demidov: Best player for his club in the third period today (3-0 loss)

How is Ivan Demidov’s season starting out in Russia?

Let’s just say he’s creating things on the ice despite not being used much.

He’s picked up an assist since the start of the campaign, but it’s his playing time that’s worrying.

Demidov spent more than 14 minutes on the ice in his first game, but since then… It’s been more complicated:

14:02 in game #1

13:36 in game #2

10:02 in game #3

The forward started today’s game on his club’s fourth line (and didn’t get on board for the first 10 minutes), but was often seen on the ice in the third period when his club needed a goal.

Demidov with a great chance to tie the game but didn’t lift the shot over the defender’s stick. Traktor scored soon after to go up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/2SeMqHItKk – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 12, 2024

He played a good game overall and was rewarded by his coach for being one of (if not the) best forwards in his club.You could see his creativity with the puck:Things are really going badly for SKA St Petersburg, who played their first home game of the season today.The team has been unable to score in its last two games and has a record of one win against three losses since the start of the season.

For a club that’s supposed to be winning, let’s just say it’s not going according to plan at the moment…

Getting back to Demidov, his coach said before the game that SKA players have to play well if they want to earn playing time.

He obviously kept his word… But his comments got people talking in the light of the fact that Demidov was playing well and was demoted to the team’s 4th line at yesterday’s practice :

SKA coach Roman Rotenberg today on Ivan Demidov & other young players on his team: “If a hockey player deserves playing time, he will play.” pic.twitter.com/PxWu8wbvNq – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 12, 2024

Demidov put in a solid performance today, and now you have to wonder what SKA’s plan is going forward.

The club isn’t capable of scoring and Demidov is known for his attacking talent.

Could Roman Rotenberg be tempted by the idea of putting him on the team’s top-6 next game, as Grant McCagg suggests?

Demidov is coming closer and closer. SKA’s best player in the third period today. I suspect he will be in the top six next game as they have been shut out again and need his offensive spark. pic.twitter.com/TyLqyYkF5o – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 12, 2024

That would be interesting.Demidov is coming closer to his first goal of the season, and good old Zachary Fucale stole it late in the game:In the end, Demidov spent 13:05 on the ice today.He collected two shots on goal, and created things offensively for his club.

Here’s hoping he keeps the momentum going… And here’s hoping Roman Rotenberg realizes he can use him more often because of his offensive talent.

