Lane Hutson to live with her mother this year

Credit: Getty Images
Lane Hutson is about to embark on his very first professional season.

There will be a certain period of adaptation for the little defenseman off the ice because he’s arriving in a new environment, but he’ll be able to count on his mother’s support to navigate through it all.

The Canadian prospect said today that his mother will be moving in with him this year:

Hutson explains that his mother may return to Chicago when his club is on the road, but she’ll be around when he’s in town.

He’ll be able to enjoy his mother’s good cooking and he’ll have the chance to be well surrounded in his first year in Montreal/Laval, which is good.

After all, we know how easy distractions can become in a market like Montreal, right?

You’ll have noticed that since the beginning of this article, I’ve been talking about the possibility of seeing him play with the Canadiens AND the Rocket.

For the moment, it’s impossible to say that his place is 100% guaranteed in Martin St-Louis’ line-up, because even if he was excellent in the last two games of the 23-24 season, the sample is too small.

Management will want to evaluate him the right way to see if he’s ready to face the music in the NHL… And if not, there’s a world where Hutson starts the season in the AHL.

That said, Hutson knows what he can count on for training camp, which begins next week.

He wants to play his game, and that’s how he’s going to impress management.

He doesn’t seem too stressed, by the way:

I don’t need to tell you that Lane Hutson will be one of the most interesting players to watch at Habs training camp.

There’s going to be a great battle for the remaining spots on defense, after all. And Hutson could really steal one if he does things the right way…

