Lane Hutson to live with her mother this year

Lane Hutson is about to embark on his very first professional season.

There will be a certain period of adaptation for the little defenseman off the ice because he’s arriving in a new environment, but he’ll be able to count on his mother’s support to navigate through it all.

Once a mama, always a mama Mama’s boy, confirmed

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kivjHeKxff – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 12, 2024

The Canadian prospect said today that his mother will be moving in with him this year:

Hutson explains that his mother may return to Chicago when his club is on the road, but she’ll be around when he’s in town.

He’ll be able to enjoy his mother’s good cooking and he’ll have the chance to be well surrounded in his first year in Montreal/Laval, which is good.

After all, we know how easy distractions can become in a market like Montreal, right?

You’ll have noticed that since the beginning of this article, I’ve been talking about the possibility of seeing him play with the Canadiens AND the Rocket.

For the moment, it’s impossible to say that his place is 100% guaranteed in Martin St-Louis’ line-up, because even if he was excellent in the last two games of the 23-24 season, the sample is too small.

Management will want to evaluate him the right way to see if he’s ready to face the music in the NHL… And if not, there’s a world where Hutson starts the season in the AHL.

That said, Hutson knows what he can count on for training camp, which begins next week.

He wants to play his game, and that’s how he’s going to impress management.

He doesn’t seem too stressed, by the way:

Reporter: “What’s the most important thing you have to show here to have a chance (to make the Habs roster)?” Lane Hutson: “I think just playing my game & playing it hard. One thing that they’re stressing here (at Habs rookie camp) is ‘don’t get away from who you are as a… pic.twitter.com/zrqqSAsV3a – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 12, 2024

I don’t need to tell you that Lane Hutson will be one of the most interesting players to watch at Habs training camp.

There’s going to be a great battle for the remaining spots on defense, after all. And Hutson could really steal one if he does things the right way…

Overtime

– You’ve got to do it…

Michkov just tried to do the Michigan and Torts turned and looked at the Flyers staff on the other balcony… they were all laughing at Torts – Jon Bailey (@ByJonBailey) September 12, 2024

– He has free rein after the Jacob Markström deal.

Hanging around and practicing with Jaromir Jagr, Dan Vladar is relieved to put his hip injury behind him so that he can focus his energy on trying to establish himself as the Flames’ main starter moving forward. (By @EricFrancis)

https://t.co/9iGC20H6hh – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 12, 2024

– Brad Treliving expects Max Pacioretty (PTO) to make the Leafs team this season.

Brad Treliving says Max Pacioretty came to Toronto for a medical exam & on-ice sessions about a month ago Veteran winger received a pro tryout Leafs GM: “We’ll see where everything goes, but my expectation is he’s gonna be with us“https://t.co/y7q7QDmL0O – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 12, 2024

– Really?