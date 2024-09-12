Logan Mailloux: “It’s incredible here”.

When he was young, Logan Mailloux went to school in French. He has French roots in his family.

As a result, he’s able to give interviews in French to journalists covering the Canadiens. We saw him once in a while last year.

And we saw him again today.

Mailloux began by saying he preferred to answer in English today, after today’s practice. But towards the end of his media availability, Martin McGuire asked him again if he could speak in French.

Mailloux said yes.

Asked if he was happy here and if playing in Montreal was helping him become the best player he can be, Mailloux responded with words a Québécois would use.

It’s incredible here! I want to stay here for my whole career. – Logan Mailloux

For example?

We’ll forgive him for mixing up my career and my career, of course. After all, it’s not always easy to know which word is masculine and which is feminine.

In my eyes, the question was a good one. And this, even if Mailloux couldn’t answer anything other than what is suggested by the famous tape.

Why is this a good question? Because, with what happened a few years ago, one might have wondered whether evolving in a market as intense as Montreal’s was the best thing for him on a personal level.

But clearly, he has the support of the organization and the fans don’t really seem to mind any more. So, yes, it’s possible that he can flourish in Montreal under these circumstances.

– Luke Hughes: six to eight weeks out.

#NEWS: The New Jersey Devils announced today that defenseman Luke Hughes suffered a left shoulder injury earlier this month during off-season training. Upon examination by New Jersey’s medical staff, it was determined that he will not require surgery. Hughes’ recovery time is… pic.twitter.com/i5OJlnxG2Q – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 12, 2024

Nacho Piatti no longer works for CF MTL. He no longer has an official role in recruitment. Today, however, he said he was still available to help the club if asked. The club has done a lot for him, and he wants to give back to the club. He works for AppleTV – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 12, 2024

Curious onlookers at rookie camp this morning pic.twitter.com/HFfT0sAXn1 – RDS (@RDSca) September 12, 2024

The season ends, but the races begin. https://t.co/BUrH3JPC9y – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 12, 2024

Reporter: “So how does it feel to be back on the ice with a Montreal Canadiens logo on your jersey?” David Reinbacher: “It’s the best feeling. That’s what you dream of. It’s nice to be back, seeing all the guys, talk to them, having fun together. We’re reaching for big stuff… pic.twitter.com/vIQfMDImPl – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 12, 2024

– He’s only won the Lady Bing once. I’d vote no, with all due respect to the man.