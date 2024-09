The Habs are on the move,

The Montreal Canadiens have announced the hiring of Roger Grillo as a consultant coach. He joins Martin St-Louis’ coaching staff, but is not expected to be behind the bench.

The Canadiens are making some changes to their coaching staff. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/9tf11fl6lK – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 12, 2024

Grillo met St-Louis when the latter was playing in the NCAA.

Details to come…