Training: Lane Hutson trained with Logan Mailloux

 Auteur: mjohnson
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The top four defensemen at the Habs’ rookie camp are, in no particular order, Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux and Adam Engstrom.

So it was interesting to see which right-hander would play with Lane Hutson and which with Adam Engstrom.

It’s obviously not the most important thing in the world, especially considering that everything can change tomorrow and during the weekend’s games, but still.

Lane Hutson was paired with Logan Mailloux on his right. The two Europeans (Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher) formed a pair.

Owen Protz, Simon Motew and Emanuelson Charbonneau were the other defensemen in camp.

I don’t know if Pascal Vincent (and those who made the decision) wanted to see the two players most likely to break into the Habs lineup play together this morning.

Perhaps the club also wanted to see Hutson with Mailloux after seeing Reinbacher play alongside the offensive dynamo at the 2023 development camp? Could be.

We’ll see in due course for the first rookie game, which takes place on Saturday. After all, a rookie camp line-up is there to be tested and changed.

Still, it’s interesting to note that the first instinct was to pair Hutson with Mailloux. And according to Mailloux, the two are good enough defensively to play together.

Among the forwards, however, there are several to keep an eye on. And it’s worth mentioning that Filip Mesar and Riley Kidney, two forwards who need to show more, have been paired with Jared Davidson, who’s coming into his own in the organization.

Sean Farrell, Owen Beck and Emil Heineman, three players who will try to fight for games in Montreal this year, were on the same line.

The rest was more mixed. So the Florian Xhekaj, Tyler Thorpe and Luke Tuch of this world weren’t on the day’s “top-6”, which isn’t the end of the world, given their casting.

Paul Byron was on hand as a member of the Canadian development team.

