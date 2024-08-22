Joshua Roy: Patrik Laine’s acquisition doesn’t change anything

Kent Hughes acquired Patrik Laine this week. We know that.

What it means is that the GM has decided to trade Jordan Harris (a defenseman) for a forward. It’s a transaction that rebalances the organization’s defensive surplus and offensive shortfall.

Defensively, it opens up one more spot for a youngster – a bit like the Johnathan Kovacevic deal did earlier this summer.

Barring injury or trade, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson and David Savard are guaranteed to make the club and play in the opening game. That much is clear.Justin Barron is eligible for waivers and will not be sent to Laval. Arber Xhekaj will also, barring a huge surprise, make the club.If the Habs decide to go with the format of 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies, that means the Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, Jayden Struble, David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom of this world will have a chance to fight for two spots.

Right now, I like Struble’s and Hutson’s chances… but let’s not underestimate the camp Mailloux may have.

Jayden Struble laughing at Garnet Hathaway after the period ends pic.twitter.com/3vnpxT6xk1 – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 29, 2024

Offensively, the arrival of Patrik Laine means there’s one less spot up for grabs at camp. The biggest stakes will indeed be on the blue line.

Here are the players who are guaranteed to make the club right now, among the forwards. We’re assuming the guys are healthy, and if one of them gets injured at camp, it’ll change everything.

Nick Suzuki

Cole Caufield

Juraj Slafkovsky(if his back holds out, of course)

Kirby Dach

Patrik Laine

Alex Newhook

Joel Armia

Christian Dvorak

Josh Anderson

Brendan Gallagher

Jake Evans

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard’s injury opened up a position, but it was taken by Laine. So, right now, there are 11 guys who are pretty much guaranteed to make the club following camp.

I could have added Michael Pezzetta, but as he’s at the end of his contract, I can’t rule out his going to the waivers if he has a bad camp. But in my eyes, he’ll make the club and is likely to be in the stands for game #1 of the season.

From earlier: The absolute violence of Michael Pezzetta. pic.twitter.com/o4QP3ef32G – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 3, 2024

If these 12 guys make the club and the Habs go with 14 forwards, there will be room for Alex Barré-Boulet Joshua Roy. They’re the two guys I think have the best chance of making the club, even if they’re not the only possibilities.

I really believe that Roy has a great chance of making the club, and that the Habs might consider him as a forward with a position to lose.

The acquisition of Laine, in my eyes, doesn’t automatically push him to Laval. But what could push him to Laval is if he takes it easy at camp and takes his place for granted.

The Québécois will have to earn that spot.

In my opinion, this week’s major transaction doesn’t change Roy’s situation: if he has a good camp, Martin St-Louis will be able to put him in a good position to get good playing time, both at equal strength and with an extra man.

To do so, the Québécois will have to earn every appearance… but he’s got the talent to do just that. And that’s true whether Laine is in town or not.

FIRST NHL GOAL FOR JOSHUA ROY pic.twitter.com/H5GRtbBAGC – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 18, 2024

