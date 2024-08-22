Ivan Demidov has nothing against the idea of playing in the American League to reach the NHL

When Ivan Demidov was selected by the Habs at the last draft, he was quick to say how much he was looking forward to wearing the Habs’ blue, white and red uniform.

You could tell from his words that he was excited, and you could see in his face that he was looking forward to playing in Montreal.However, Montreal management will have to make a decision to foster his development when he arrives in town, and one of the options is the AHL.

Perhaps Demidov won’t even need to play a single game in a Rocket uniform.

Chances are, he’ll never get his first taste of the AHL, as is the case for players with undeniable talent who are ready to move straight to the National League.

That said, while the AHL may seem “mundane” to some players, Demidov says he’s willing to spend time down there if that’s what Habs management wants.

If I have to play in the AHL to get to the NHL, I’m fine with that. – Ivan Demidov

“I’m not afraid of it,” Demidov said. “My main goal is to play in the NHL. And if that means playing in the AHL, I’m all for it.” This update on your favorite prospect is for you, Montreal. #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/2TF7ZoQh3r – Sergey Demidov (@smdemidov) August 22, 2024

And the reason is simple: his goal is to play in the NHL, as he stated in an interview in Russia

It wasn’t to say otherwise… But that’s the right attitude.

At least, he’s already looking better than Avalanche 1st-round pick Mikhail Gulyayev. The latter recently said thathe wants nothing to do with the AHL and that if he comes to North America (he’s currently playing in the KHL), it’s to play in the National League.

But Ivan Demidov is intelligent: he knows that the decision will be made for the sake of his development.

He says he’ll do anything to reach his dream of playing in the NHL at this level, and the Canadiens’ management certainly likes the way he thinks.

It remains to be seen.Then again, the discussion may not even take place when he gets to town, depending on how he progresses this year.

Because if he comes to town and we see that he’s already ready to make an impact in the Habs line-up, we won’t even think about the AHL. And if he scores goals like he did earlier today… The chances of seeing him play in Laval will be slim.

Overtime

– It’s on tonight!

Watch the premiere of the Canadiens’ 2024 NHL Draft documentary tonight at 7 p.m.! https://t.co/yPGVMXASb6 Watch the premiere of the Canadiens’ 2024 NHL Draft Documentary tonight at 7:00 p.m.!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/koMGs7jUOe – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 22, 2024

– Voilà.

If Patrik Laine truly was a “locker room cancer” the #Canadiens would not have traded for him!@CraigJButton joins @TonyMarinaro and goes off on the Columbus Blue Jackets Full pod

Watch: https://t.co/sZOxlGpPu2

Listen: https://t.co/fhMpHHPWnA#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/Xkm1ns7EGX – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 22, 2024

– For the full episode:

– It’s coming…