Ivan Demidov has nothing against the idea of playing in the American League to reach the NHL

When Ivan Demidov was selected by the Habs at the last draft, he was quick to say how much he was looking forward to wearing the Habs’ blue, white and red uniform.
Perhaps Demidov won’t even need to play a single game in a Rocket uniform.
Chances are, he’ll never get his first taste of the AHL, as is the case for players with undeniable talent who are ready to move straight to the National League.
That said, while the AHL may seem “mundane” to some players, Demidov says he’s willing to spend time down there if that’s what Habs management wants.
If I have to play in the AHL to get to the NHL, I’m fine with that. – Ivan Demidov
“I’m not afraid of it,” Demidov said. “My main goal is to play in the NHL. And if that means playing in the AHL, I’m all for it.”
It wasn’t to say otherwise… But that’s the right attitude.
At least, he’s already looking better than Avalanche 1st-round pick Mikhail Gulyayev. The latter recently said thathe wants nothing to do with the AHL and that if he comes to North America (he’s currently playing in the KHL), it’s to play in the National League.
He says he’ll do anything to reach his dream of playing in the NHL at this level, and the Canadiens’ management certainly likes the way he thinks.
Because if he comes to town and we see that he’s already ready to make an impact in the Habs line-up, we won’t even think about the AHL. And if he scores goals like he did earlier today… The chances of seeing him play in Laval will be slim.
