Two (magnificent) goals for Ivan Demidov in his match of the day

Get ready: this year, there will be plenty of Ivan Demidov goal highlights.

Recently recovered from injury, the Habs’ top prospect is back in action with just a few weeks to go before the start of the KHL season.

And he’s in fine form, to say the least.

These days, he’s captaining Russia’s U23 squad (even though he’s only 18) at the Puchkov tournament, which is a kind of preparatory tournament for the KHL season.

And let’s just say that in a game that ended this morning in Canada, Demidov had a blast.

NOBODY KNEW IT WAS IN EXCEPT FOR DEMIDOV

IVAN DEMIDOV PP #RUSU23 #GoHabsGo

2-1 Sochi #Puchkov pic.twitter.com/NaAXNfwrp8 – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 22, 2024

First of all, he scored his first goal against HC Sochi with a shot so precise that nobody at first realized the puck had actually entered the net.But Demidov did.

Before that goal, the U23 club was trailing 2-0. Demidov’s goal was the first of a comeback that won the game 4-3. It would have been 4-2 in the regular season, but overtime took place to the delight of the fans on hand. #PreSeason

His second goal of the game wasn’t scored with a precise shot, but with a feint worth watching.

OH MAMA HE’S ON HATTY WATCH

Ivan Demidov 2nd of the game #GoHabsGo

3-2 RUS U23 #Puchkov pic.twitter.com/ZEtOHMzsTB – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 22, 2024

These are clearly skills that demonstrate that yes, Demidov has what it takes to break into the KHL as soon as this year. Many people doubt it, but don’t: he has the talent to play in Russia’s top league.

Even when he’s not scoring, you can see the talent coming out of his ears. The Hockey News Hub account was on the case last night.

I can’t wait to see how much playing time Ivan Demidov gets this year with SKA. That said, seeing him captain the U23 club and seeing him perform like that this morning are indicators that the youngster is ready for bigger challenges.

Overtime

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must be rubbing their hands at the moment.

– Listen to.

Les Amateurs de sports I Listen to @LangloisMario ‘s long and fascinating interview with Bruny Surin who talks about Canada’s success at the Paris Games and his memories of Atlanta.https://t.co/iwTt3JGcWP – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) August 22, 2024

– For those interested in golf and Nick Suzuki.

#HABS BREAKING NEWS LIVE on TSN 690!!! Nick Suzuki confirms on the Morning Show his golf index is a solid 5.8 – Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) August 22, 2024

– Nothing less.