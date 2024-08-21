Skip to content
News

Patrik Laine deal: Arber Xhekaj didn’t believe in it

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Patrik Laine deal: Arber Xhekaj didn’t believe in it
Credit: Getty Images

I don’t know what your reaction was when you opened your Facebook on August 19 around 3:30 pm, but personally, I was surprised.

The Patrik Laine deal left a lot of people speechless.

And at first, Arber Xhekaj didn’t even believe it. When his mother broke the news to him, he said, “Are you sure it’s not amock trade on social networks?”

So said the man who spent the summer studying as part of a promotional event at La Chambre sports brewery in Blainville.

It all became very real when Laine’s number was added to the players’ conversation.

Xhekaj was surprised, but like his team-mates, he was delighted with the news.

I couldn’t believe it. – Arber Xhekaj

And according to him, Laine’s arrival was very well received, so much so that all the players welcomed him. Laine, who was also very enthusiastic, was contacted by Xhekaj himself. He said how excited he was to have her in the group.

For all the excitement about bringing a natural scorer to town, there’s another side to the coin: the departure of Jordan Harris, a much-loved guy in the locker room. Xhekaj admitted that it was hard to lose a guy like him, but the organization is moving in the right direction.

His acquisition represents another step towards the playoffs. He didn’t say it, but it also secures his place in the top-6 of Montreal’s back line…

Overtime

– I would have liked to see him with the Jays this season…

– Things are going well in Columbus.

– Next up.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content