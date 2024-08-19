Canadiens: a bigger but still fragile top-6

One of the keys to success in the playoffs is physical play. Having a big body facilitates that same physical play and gives players an edge against smaller squads.In acquiring Patrik Laine on Monday, Kent Hughes added to his top-6 in a big way.

By joining the Habs, the Finnish forward became the tallest player in the line-up at 6’5″.

That’s a lot of happy people, but it’s probably Serge Savard who’s the happiest of the bunch! He had discussed his desire to see the Canadiens acquire bigger players less than a week ago. Well, it’s done!

For the time being, the Canadiens’ top-6 players would be :

Nick Suzuki (5 feet 11 inches)

Cole Caufield (5 feet 8 inches)

Juraj Slafkovsky (6 feet 3 inches)

Kirby Dach (6 feet 4 inches)

Alex Newhook (5′ 11″)

Patrik Laine (6′ 5″)

going all fanboy here Laine 6 ft 5 inches 215 lbs Anderson 6 ft 3 inches 225 lbs Dach 6 ft 4 inches 217 lbs @TSN690 – Simon Tsalikis (@SimonTSN690) August 19, 2024

Newhook seems the logical choice here, but his position is less assured than for the other five. Josh Anderson could take his place on the wing, which would further increase the size of the players in this top-6.

The biggest problem with this top-6 isn’t its size, but the fact that it’s made up of fragile players, and the acquisition of Patrik Laine doesn’t help matters.

Acquired by the #Canadiens today along with a 2nd round pick in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris, Patrik Laine is coming off a disappointing and absence-plagued tenure with the Blue Jackets. It comes after a productive first 4 NHL seasons that compare favourably on this list pic.twitter.com/17OhcPfPtb – StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 19, 2024

Laine had an impressive start to his career, but missed many games in his final seasons with the Blue Jackets. The latter missed 127 games in his four seasons in Columbus!

His shoulder injury sidelined him last season, and his admission to the NHL’s Player Assistance Program didn’t help his case at all in terms of his number of games played.

Overtime

At a press conference on Monday evening , Laine reassured Habs fans that he was feeling better, both physically and mentally.Cole Caufield is also part of this list of fragile players. He managed to play the whole of last season, but missed almost half of the 2022-23 season.The same goes for Juraj Slafkovsky, who has just completed an 82-game season after a rookie season of just 39 games.And how can we forget Kirby Dach? His season was over after just two games in 2023-24! He was also injured in 2022-23, missing a total of 24 games.The only anomaly in this group is captain Nick Suzuki, who has never missed a game in his 373-game career. He should give his teammates more advice!

Un message de – A message from Patty Laine #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BpqJ7JnfOy – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 19, 2024

Thank you @JHarris004 for all your work on and off the ice! Your commitment to more diversity, your support for marginalized groups and your dedication to underprivileged youth have had a significant impact on our community. Good luck in Columbus! pic.twitter.com/zDOHTgzzwe – Canadiens Children’s Foundation (@CHCFondation) August 20, 2024

