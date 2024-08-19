Canadiens: a bigger but still fragile top-6

Canadiens: a bigger but still fragile top-6Auteur: mjohnson
By joining the Habs, the Finnish forward became the tallest player in the line-up at 6’5″.
That’s a lot of happy people, but it’s probably Serge Savard who’s the happiest of the bunch! He had discussed his desire to see the Canadiens acquire bigger players less than a week ago. Well, it’s done!
For the time being, the Canadiens’ top-6 players would be :
- Nick Suzuki (5 feet 11 inches)
- Cole Caufield (5 feet 8 inches)
- Juraj Slafkovsky (6 feet 3 inches)
- Kirby Dach (6 feet 4 inches)
- Alex Newhook (5′ 11″)
- Patrik Laine (6′ 5″)
The biggest problem with this top-6 isn’t its size, but the fact that it’s made up of fragile players, and the acquisition of Patrik Laine doesn’t help matters.
Acquired by the #Canadiens today along with a 2nd round pick in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris, Patrik Laine is coming off a disappointing and absence-plagued tenure with the Blue Jackets. It comes after a productive first 4 NHL seasons that compare favourably on this list pic.twitter.com/17OhcPfPtb
– StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 19, 2024
His shoulder injury sidelined him last season, and his admission to the NHL’s Player Assistance Program didn’t help his case at all in terms of his number of games played.
