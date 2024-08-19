Patrik Laine wants to return as a scorer of 40 or 50 goals a season

Patrik Laine: “I don’t want to come back as a 30-goal scorer. I want to come back as a 40-50 goal scorer.” (I know, it’s normal to say that, but I love the confidence he exudes!) – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) August 19, 2024

After his 36-goal rookie season with the Jets, all eyes in the NHL were on Patrik Laine, who went on to score another 44 goals in his second campaign. Since then, he has never reached those plateaus.In fact, after reaching the 30-goal plateau in each of his first three NHL seasons, Laine has never been able to finish a season in the 30s.Introduced to the Montreal media at a press conference on Monday evening, Laine confirmed that his goal is not to become a 30-goal scorer again, but to be able to score 40 or 50 goals a season.Scoring that much while potentially playing on a second line will be very difficult, but as he let it appear during the press conference, Laine is a very confident person.If he manages to score 40 goals in one season in Montreal, he would become the first Habs player to do so since Vincent Damphousse in 1993-94.

Laine hasn’t had it easy in recent years, with injuries and off-ice problems. However, he was keen to reassure everyone that he has learned a lot in recent years and is excited about the prospect of playing in Montreal.

It’s not his first time in a Canadian market either, having spent his first four seasons in a Winnipeg Jets uniform. However, he believes that the Montreal market is the biggest and that it will be a great experience.

So much pressure in a big market doesn’t seem to be a problem for Laine, who believes he performs better under pressure.

At 26, Patrik Laine is not yet perceived as a long-time veteran, but he hopes to be able to guide the Habs’ young players and set an example.

Even though he’s recognized as an excellent scorer, Laine believes he can contribute more than just goals to the Habs. His physical game is an important asset, and he’s right. At 6’5″, he’s the tallest player on the team.

Laine is ready to give it his all to get back into the playoffs. He hasn’t enjoyed missing the spring tournament in any of his four seasons in Columbus.

His number-one goal is to bring a 25th Stanley Cup to Montreal!Patrik Laine needed shoulder surgery last season. He has been given the green light by the doctors to return to the ice, and firmly believes that this injury will not slow down the power and precision of his devastating shots.

As a Finn, Laine has great respect for former Canadiens captain Saku Koivu. He’d like to enjoy as successful a career in Montreal as he has.

If Laine is prepared to put as much heart into his work as Koivu did, he’ll become a great threat to opposing NHL defenses.

