Patrik Laine wants to return as a scorer of 40 or 50 goals a season

Patrik Laine: “I don’t want to come back as a 30-goal scorer. I want to come back as a 40-50 goal scorer.”
(I know, it’s normal to say that, but I love the confidence he exudes!)
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) August 19, 2024
Laine hasn’t had it easy in recent years, with injuries and off-ice problems. However, he was keen to reassure everyone that he has learned a lot in recent years and is excited about the prospect of playing in Montreal.
It’s not his first time in a Canadian market either, having spent his first four seasons in a Winnipeg Jets uniform. However, he believes that the Montreal market is the biggest and that it will be a great experience.
So much pressure in a big market doesn’t seem to be a problem for Laine, who believes he performs better under pressure.
At 26, Patrik Laine is not yet perceived as a long-time veteran, but he hopes to be able to guide the Habs’ young players and set an example.
Even though he’s recognized as an excellent scorer, Laine believes he can contribute more than just goals to the Habs. His physical game is an important asset, and he’s right. At 6’5″, he’s the tallest player on the team.
Laine is ready to give it his all to get back into the playoffs. He hasn’t enjoyed missing the spring tournament in any of his four seasons in Columbus.
As a Finn, Laine has great respect for former Canadiens captain Saku Koivu. He’d like to enjoy as successful a career in Montreal as he has.
If Laine is prepared to put as much heart into his work as Koivu did, he’ll become a great threat to opposing NHL defenses.
Patrik Laine addresses the media following his trade to Montreal#GoHabsGo https://t.co/3NSoN4bNd7
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 19, 2024
– Laine will have the chance to play against his former team three times this season.
With Patrik Laine now a member of the #GoHabsGo, here are the #Habs games vs. his former team, #CBJ, this season:
– Nov. 16th
– Nov. 27th **in Columbus**
– Dec. 23rd **in Columbus**
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) August 19, 2024
P.K. Subban had the same reaction as all Québécois to the announcement of the Canadiens’ acquisition of Patrik Laine! pic.twitter.com/IFsvZWD9yP
– RDS (@RDSca) August 19, 2024
Arber Xhekaj will be a guest on Spittin’ Chiclets tomorrow https://t.co/0Zaaoa13pp
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 19, 2024
