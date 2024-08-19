Kent Hughes wanted to reward his players with Patrik Laine

Canadiens fans and players alike have been having a field day in Montreal over the past few seasons. Going through a rebuild is never easy for anyone, especially not for the players, who have to taste defeat more often than not.

Kent Hughes likes his players’ hard work and determination right now, and bringing in Patrik Laine in a trade was a great way to reward his players.

That’s what he explained in a press conference early Monday evening.

Patrik Laine acquisition: “We wanted to add (offense) in the present to reward the players who have worked hard here” – Kent Hughes – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 19, 2024

The addition of Patrik Laine bolsters the Canadiens’ talented attack. Hughes wanted to add to the forward line this summer and he has.

Laine may have completed only two of his eight NHL seasons, but when he’s on the ice, he brings a serious offensive edge to his team.

In 480 NHL games, he collected 388 points, including 204 goals. That’s pretty good for a player who should be playing on the second line in Montreal.

Even though he’s a natural scorer, don’t forget that Laine has a good history of injury and general problems. He has just come out of the NHL’s Player Assistance Program.

What’s encouraging in this situation is that Laine really seems to want to play in Montreal. According to Kent Hughes, the Canadiens were never on Laine’s no-trade list.

Hughes also confirmed that Laine seems genuinely happy and excited about playing in Montreal.

Even if he seems to be a player at risk of succumbing to the pressure of Montreal, Laine could adapt very well. That’s the view of Kent Hughes, who was reassured to hear that his new player is in a good frame of mind right now.

And even if Laine’s history isn’t rosy, Hughes doesn’t call this transaction “riskier” than any he’s made during his years in Montreal.

The Habs GM is also confident in his team’s ability to surround Laine with the support he needs to perform at his best.

The GM seems extremely confident about his move, and that’s reassuring.

Hughes is aware that Laine’s best asset is his ability to score goals, but that’s not necessarily what he wants from his new acquisition. All he wants is for Laine to help the team win.

The idea of Patrik Laine arriving in Montreal may scare off some who are afraid of his many absences in recent years, but after hearing Kent Hughes’ words, it’s hard not to be reassured, or even excited!

Kent Hughes addresses the media following the acquisition of Patrik Laine and a 2nd round pick from the Blue Jackets Kent Hughes is addressing the media following the acquisition of Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in 2026 from Columbus#GoHabsGo https://t.co/7VjsENcv7f – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 19, 2024

You can listen to the entire press conference here.

