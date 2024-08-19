Four defenders who will benefit from the departure of Jordan Harris

If someone had told me last summer that a player from the Laine vs Dubois deal would end up in Montreal a year later… I’d never have thought of Patrik Laine.

And I wouldn’t have bet my house that Jordan Harris would be part of the trade.

But now, the deal is done… And Jordan Harris’ departure has an impact on the rest of the organization’s young defensemen.

Let me explain: there are guys who will (albeit flatly) benefit from Harris’ departure.

Here, I’m thinking of four guys in particular: Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj and Logan Mailloux.

After all, for Hutson, Mailloux and Struble, it’s one less guy to beat out for a training camp spot, because we know how complicated it is with congestion on the blue line.

And for Xhekaj, it’s already going to ensure a little more playing time next season, because there won’t be as many left-handed defensemen in town.

At least, the race for a place in the defensive line-up is already less heated than it was this morning…

It’s going to make things a lot easier, and it’s going to make it a lot easier for management to evaluate the players they have on hand.

It’s going to be a lot less complicated at camp, basically.

That said, Jordan Harris’ departure may seem a shame to some, because he did prove himself in Montreal.

He proved that he can be a reliable NHL defenseman because he’s responsible in his zone and because his decision-making has never really been lacking.

That’s where he’ll quickly be able to help a club like the Blue Jackets.

On the other hand… There was far too much depth on the left side of the defense in Montreal, and one of them had to go because there isn’t enough room for everyone.

In the end, it was Harris who got the ax, and no one can really complain about that, because it opens doors on defense and the Habs get a player who has already scored more than 30 goals in a season three times.

But Laine’s potential is much higher than that of the defenseman.

Extension

In Columbus, people are having a hard time digesting the transaction.

Many fans are crying foul that the return isn’t high enough, and in a way, that’s understandable.

Hope CBJ fans appreciate Jordan Harris. He’s one of the most mature, polite, intelligent, well spoken young kids I’ve seen come through in a long time. Seems like a real A++ person. Hope he thrives going forward. – Jordan Decker (@_JordanDecker) August 19, 2024

But Columbus fans will learn to love him, and that should happen pretty quickly: