The Xhekaj brothers surprised their father with his dream car

Columbus Crew advance to the Leagues Cup semifinal, just doing what they do at home under Wilfried Nancy.
They’ve only lost two of 41 games at Lower .com Field (!) across all comps. Crew now 27W-12D-2L with a +57 GD (!!!) at home under Nancy, per Apple TV broadcast.
– Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 18, 2024
For real, who doesn’t know that Arber worked at Costco before moving to Montreal?
This obviously made Xhekaj’s parents very proud to see their son wearing the colors of their favorite team.
Today was one of those moments that you can’t forget.
Boys surprised papa Jack with this beauty, his dream car.
You know, you raised good humans when they think about others before themselves
– Simona Xhekaj (@SimonaXhekaj) August 18, 2024
That’s what Simona Xhekaj, mother of Arber and Florian, announced last night when she posted a superb photo of her sons with their father and his surprise on her Twitter account (X).
A beautiful Mercedes donated by her sons, Jack Xhekaj couldn’t have had a better means of transport.
She thinks it’s wonderful to see that she has raised sons who think of others before themselves.
In short, it’s a really nice gesture on the part of the Xhekaj brothers, who went out of their way to please their father.
– It would be nice to see this in Montreal.
I can’t imagine what a treat it would be for a French-speaking journalist to cover a team with Lloris, Bouanga and Giroud in the same squad! #LAFC https://t.co/SHPlmUvbau
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) August 18, 2024
– Incredible. Just the kind of coach CF needs…
– Summary of what you may have missed this week.
The top #GoHabsGo stories this week:
– Canadiens Analysis: David Reinbacher’s complicated season in Europe.
– Ivan Demidov updates.
– The Sidney Crosby situation.
– Canadiens Prospect Rankings (Fowler, Roy).
– Learning from other Atlantic Divisionteamshttps://t.co/GSaTz4Aa9L
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) August 18, 2024
– Really great.
Sam Bennett made a pact with his dad when Sam was 6 years old that if he ever won the Stanley Cup, they’d eat Cap’n Crunch out of the trophy.
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 18, 2024
– A big win for Mbilli.
Christian Mbilli Ladies and Gentlemen!
He pulled off one of the biggest fights of his life against legend Sergiy Derevyanchenko !
– La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) August 18, 2024