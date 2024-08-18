Skip to content
The Xhekaj brothers surprised their father with his dream car

The story of the Xhekaj family has truly touched the entire city of Montreal, as well as every single fan of the Montreal Canadiens.

From the moment Arber Xhekaj arrived in town, the inspiring story of the Xhekaj family has truly touched everyone.

For real, who doesn’t know that Arber worked at Costco before moving to Montreal?

In short, Xhekaj quickly became a (or even the) crowd favorite thanks to his story and unique playing style.

This obviously made Xhekaj’s parents very proud to see their son wearing the colors of their favorite team.

And this sense of pride could soon be doubled, given that their second son, Florian Xhekaj, has been drafted by the Canadiens in 2023.

The ultimate dream of having both sons play for the Habs at the same time is becoming more and more of a reality, as both have contracts in their pocket with the team.

In fact, with the money from their contracts, the Xhekaj brothers decided to give their father a nice surprise yesterday.

Arber and Florian presented their father with his dream car.

That’s what Simona Xhekaj, mother of Arber and Florian, announced last night when she posted a superb photo of her sons with their father and his surprise on her Twitter account (X).

A beautiful Mercedes donated by her sons, Jack Xhekaj couldn’t have had a better means of transport.

Simona Xhekaj explained that it was a truly touching and unforgettable moment for the family.

She thinks it’s wonderful to see that she has raised sons who think of others before themselves.

We remember that after his first paycheck, Arber Xhekaj went straight to Costco to buy new appliances for his parents.

In short, it’s a really nice gesture on the part of the Xhekaj brothers, who went out of their way to please their father.

One wonders if Arber, who recently signed an NHL contract, paid for more of the surprise than his brother Florian, who signed his NHL entry-level contract a few months ago.

