Toronto media already discussing Tavares’ departure

It’s a risky gamble for the Leafs, who are desperate for a long playoff run.
Toronto is far from unanimous in its support, and some members of the media have been outspoken about the Leafs’ handling of the matter.
As talk of a potential contract extension for Tavares gets underway, TSN analyst Brian Hayes seemed rather disturbed that anyone could imagine extending No. 91’s experience in Toronto.
“There’s a big debate around the amount of money and the length of his contract, but before that, should he even be here?” – Brian Hayes.
He added that the “big four” (Matthews, Marner, Tavares, and Nylander) are what most divide fans in the Queen City.
At the right price, Tavares could be a good option on a third line. He’s a local guy who’s always been willing to play in Toronto. But he’s never lived up to expectations in terms of stats, especially with his salary.
I don’t understand why they took away his “C” if he’s such a good leader, as everyone says. I’m one of those people who believes that the best player doesn’t necessarily have to be the captain of your team.
Text by @FPaquinRDS
