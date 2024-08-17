Toronto media already discussing Tavares’ departure

In Toronto, the Auston Matthews/John Tavares deal has been the talk of the town, and will continue to be until at least the next playoffs.

It’s a risky gamble for the Leafs, who are desperate for a long playoff run.

Toronto is far from unanimous in its support, and some members of the media have been outspoken about the Leafs’ handling of the matter.

As talk of a potential contract extension for Tavares gets underway, TSN analyst Brian Hayes seemed rather disturbed that anyone could imagine extending No. 91’s experience in Toronto.

“There’s a big debate around the amount of money and the length of his contract, but before that, should he even be here?” – Brian Hayes.

Tavares is still under contract for $11 million.

He added that the “big four” (Matthews, Marner, Tavares, and Nylander) are what most divide fans in the Queen City.

At the right price, Tavares could be a good option on a third line. He’s a local guy who’s always been willing to play in Toronto. But he’s never lived up to expectations in terms of stats, especially with his salary.

Of course, his next contract will be much closer to reality, so why get rid of him?

I don’t understand why they took away his “C” if he’s such a good leader, as everyone says. I’m one of those people who believes that the best player doesn’t necessarily have to be the captain of your team.

