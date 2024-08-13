Rafaël Harvey-Pinard seen in a wheelchair

At the end of July, we learned that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had injured his lower body.

It didn’t take long for the Habs to confirm that their forward would undergo leg surgery and miss four months. This opens the door to several players. I’ll come back to this later.

Recently, he was seen on the ice, but not with his equipment. In fact, he was being pushed in a “wheelchair” by Kevin Raphael, among others, at the KR Classic. This is what could be seen in aReel of the account.

The words “fauteuil” and “roulant” were obviously in quotation marks, since this isn’t a real wheelchair, but rather a “slippery chair”.

The Québécois, who has an orthopedic walking boot on his right foot, wasn’t going to walk on a slippery surface with one and a half feet. And if he’s on crutches, that wouldn’t have been a good idea either.

In short, despite his injury, RHP still found the time to be present at an event he’s passionate about: Leucan. As stated in the Reel ‘s description , “he didn’t have to, and he did it wholeheartedly. He brought us his good humor, his contagious smile and his generosity.

All credit to him.

The absence of the man expected to return to action at the end of November (if the Habs’ timetable remains realistic) with the team will be felt, but a few players could benefit from more regular playing time.

I’m talking about Joshua Roy, Michael Pezzetta and Alex Barré-Boulet, who will have to prove that they deserve a place in the top-12 right from the start of training camp. In Roy’s case, his place is a little more set in stone than the other two, but you never know… After all, he’s still very young.

