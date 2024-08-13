Skip to content
“Bogdan Konyushkov has the potential to reach Mikhail Sergachev’s level”.

Among the Habs’ bank of prospects, Bogdan Konyushkov is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing names. The 21-year-old defenseman, under contract in Russia for the next two seasons, is already a big name in the KHL.

The fact that his coach, Igor Larionov, has great confidence in him helps a lot.

Konyushkov, who is right-handed, is therefore seen by some as a defenseman who could be part of the club’s future. It’s still too early to say for sure, but the potential is there.

Among those who believe so is Larionov, who sees the youngster as a guy who could make an impact with the Habs in a few years’ time. And to illustrate his point, he mentioned a well-known name in Montreal:

Bogdan Konyushkov has the potential to reach Mikhail Sergachev’s level. – Igor Larionov

Larionov, who chatted about the kid with Daria Tuboltseva (Responsible Gambling), talks mostly about Sergachev in the context of seeing Konyushkov being traded for Jonathan Drouin enter the line of successful Russian players in the NHL.

Because in reality, he also mentions the names of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Kirill Kaprizov… and we all agree that the defenseman won’t become as talented a forward as his compatriots.

Larionov says he doesn’t want to praise his prospect too much because he’s aware that development isn’t always linear, but he can’t help praising his young defenseman, whom he really sees as a player who can help the Habs in the long term.

Next year, Konyushkov will once again play in the KHL. The good news, however, is that Konyushkov is ready to attend a Habs development camp in the next few years.

He didn’t this year because he was recovering from an injury, but in a year’s time, things could change.

The youngster seems to want to come to Montreal sooner or later, and if he continues to develop, he’ll eventually get the chance to prove that he can contribute to success in Montreal.

In two years’ time, though, the picture will be a little clearer for the defensive brigade of the future in town, so he’ll have to get past some established guys. On the other hand, if he really does contribute at the level of a guy like Sergachev, it will be a happy surprise for the Habs, who will have a young 23-year-old right-handed defenseman to add to their brigade.

