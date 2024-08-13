All signs point to Ivan Demidov missing SKA’s intra-squad game (again)

With Ivan Demidov selected fifth overall in the latest draft, many Canadiens fans are keeping a close eye on what’s happening with SKA in the KHL. After all, Demidov is the team’s top prospect, and he’s one that fans are excited about.

And with the Habs’ activities slowing down in August, there’s something to look forward to.

That said, we know that the kid has been injured, so his preparation has obviously been slowed down. The good news is that he’s been back in training for a while now, even though we didn’t see him play in SKA’s first intrasquad game.

Today, the Russian team was playing a second intra-squad game, so the young forward was under scrutiny. However, all indications are that, once again, Demidov was not in uniform for the game.

He’s nowhere to be seen on the SKA’s official publications… and in the media that covered the game, there’s no mention of Demidov at all.

The SKA IG page posted several clips of their scrimmage game today. We didn’t see #91 Ivan Demidov on the ice or on the bench in any of the clips so he was likely watching from the stands again just like last week. https://t.co/3K7Wem5pV3 pic.twitter.com/FdUGX4L8nh – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 13, 2024

Of course, it’s important to remember that this is only an intra-team match, so we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. That said, considering that the youngster will have to compete with several other forwards for playing time, it’s not ideal to see him miss games where he has the opportunity to earn points.

He doesn’t have the chance to shine like Evgeny Kuznetsov, for example.

Kuzy 2+1+ SO winner

HC SKA pic.twitter.com/3jMc65pplP – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 13, 2024

Remember that Demidov recently opened the door to playing in the VHL this season. For the Habs, who are hoping to see their prospect play in the best league in Russia, this really wouldn’t be an ideal scenario… and one wonders if such a scenario would prompt the Habs to try and repatriate the kid.

We know that SKA is very tight on money with the salary cap, and with the potential arrival of Tony DeAngelo, ending a contract to give themselves room to maneuver could help. We don’t know if the club would consider doing this with Demidov, but if he’s going to play in the VHL before he leaves in a year’s time anyway…

The question now is when Demidov will be able to play a game with the rest of his teammates. And, more importantly, whether he’s healthy enough to do so right now.

Overtime

– At $2.5 million for this season, he obviously had negative value, even.

Cody Glass really had no value on the market. https://t.co/q4gQgLUV5I – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) August 13, 2024

– Quentin Miller focused on his nutrition this summer.

The Habs prospect has bulked up and is ready for his final season in the QMJHL!

For the full segment with @datgregtho: https://t.co/CTufKYcSWD pic.twitter.com/Zy8KqBXAvo – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 13, 2024

– The voice of the Rangers will bow out at the end of the coming season.

Sam Rosen retiring as @NYRangers TV play by play broadcaster after this upcoming season. A gorgeous voice, a warm, kind manner and a man of profound decency. An all time Great. For me, “And this one will last a lifetime!” is the greatest call in NHL broadcasting history. pic.twitter.com/ZZ60YbkElD – BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) August 13, 2024

– A new rule from the latest collective bargaining agreement is at issue.