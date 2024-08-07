Kent Hughes praised the maturity of Demidov and Slafkovsky

There are many reasons why the Habs chose Juraj Slafkovsky over Shane Wright, David Reinbacher over Matvei Michkov and Ivan Demidov over… just about everyone else.
The subject didn’t come up with Reinbacher during the interview, but he must be thinking along the same lines.
All this to say that, in an interview with TSN last night, the Canadiens’ GM confirmed that the two best forwards drafted by the new administration share this point.
Canadiens GM Hughes on Demidov: ‘I was blown away by his maturity ‘ https://t.co/AOXeWwXCJF
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) August 7, 2024
Hughes mentioned – in the Russian’s case – that to arrive at 18 in front of men who have the power to control his destiny, and to display such maturity (in an interview in English, which is not his mother tongue) in an interview, was quite something.
We were blown away by his maturity. He’s confident without being arrogant. – Kent Hughes on Ivan Demidov
The same goes for Slaf. Two years ago, Flanelle management sensed that the Slovakian was a mature lad (going off to live on your own at 14 to play hockey is intense), but it’s all been confirmed since then.
We felt (his maturity) when we interviewed him in Buffalo, and we still feel it, two years later. – Kent Hughes on Juraj Slafkovsky