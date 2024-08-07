RUMOR! Evgeni Malkin would be in his last year in Pittsburgh

Evgeny Kuznetsov decided to (legally) break his contract with the Hurricanes in order to pursue (and complete) his career in Russia. He was no longer happy in North America and wanted to show a better version of himself to his family. That was going to be possible in Russia, not the U.S….

According to rumors coming out ofEurope/Asia, Valeri Nichushkin could follow Kuznetsov’s lead and leave North America. He could indeed leave before the end of his contract with the Avalanche to join (also) SKA St. Petersburg. It all depends on how much money he’s prepared to let fly, it seems…

And according to the latest information from Mark Madden of the Pittsburgh Tribute-Review, the season opening in two months’ time could be Evgeni Malkin’s last in North America. TVA Sports also reported the news overnight.

The end for the Russian? https://t.co/aNKIY9qOY4 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 7, 2024

Madden made it clear yesterday on his radio show that he doesn’t think Malkin will be back in Pittsburgh after the 2024-25 season, as he’ll be returning to play in his native Russia. He could play for his hometown team Magnitogorsk for a third career stint (and fifth season)…

If Madden is right, Malkin would leave the NHL at 39… with a one-year contract still in his pocket. A contract that was to pay him $4.8 million in 2025-26…

But since Malkin is entitled to $3.8 million in signing bonuses, maybe he’d only leave a “small” million on the table too?

You have to understand that in recent months, it’s been legal to mutually break an NHL or KHL deal to move to the other league. But at the same time, Malkin had confided a year ago that he intended to play his last three campaigns in the NHL…

Malkin had his first season of less than a point per game in over a decade in 2023-24 (67 points in 82 games). He’s probably keen to end his career a little smoother back home, in front of his home fans.

The big Russian center would therefore leave the Pens at the same time as the end of Sidney Crosby’s current contract. Except that rumours have it that Crosby is on the verge of signing a contract extension for a few more years…

With or without Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins are heading straight for the wall. Very few of the players who will be wearing Pens uniforms in October will be under 30. And Kyle Dubas doesn’t look like he’ll be rebuilding that franchise!

Overtime

– Rida, Doody, Jabag and probably Illiadis : the absence of a true reserve club is hurting the development of young Montreal CF players.

It’s over between Rida Zouhir and @cfmontreal. He came close to moving to @dcunited but the deal fell through a few days ago. Zouhir is leaving on loan to @bhmlegion in the @USLChampionship for the rest of the season. He won’t be back with #cfmtl next year pic.twitter.com/KCj1rH7D9G – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) August 7, 2024

– DON’T SHOW THIS PHOTO TO YOUR CHILDREN WHO ARE AFRAID OF SWIMMING IN A LAKE OR THE SEA.

WHAT A CATCH!!! Nick Leddy and his dad, Mike, caught a 10-foot-3 sturgeon on their annual fishing trip with @SturgeonSlayers in British Columbia this summer #stlblues pic.twitter.com/yeqxuaCg6q – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 2, 2024

– The battle for gold is scheduled for late Friday afternoon (Quebec time).