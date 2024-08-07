Patrik Laine: a minimal interest from the Canadiens

Patrik Laine is still a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets as we speak. Why is that? The logical answer is that the Ohio club hasn’t yet found the right team at the right price.

You’ll tell me that’s often the case, but in this case, it’s clearly the case. After all, we all know that the player and his club are open to a new start for the talented player.

Sometimes, a player is in discussions “just to see” and with no real desire to leave. This is not the case here.

If he hasn’t left yet, it’s a matter of negotiating with the right teams – bearing in mind that Laine can block a deal with a dozen clubs.

Teams obviously aren’t offering Don Waddell what he wants to let Laine go, so he’s still in Columbus. But which teams are in the running? In fact, a better question: is it fair to say “the teams”? After all, the Wild are there… but what about the rest?

Obviously, the Habs are in the running for a forward. But we also have to ask ourselves just how much of a player he really is… if at all.

According to Eric Engels, who appeared on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast yesterday, there’s minimal interest from the Flannel.

In Engels’ eyes, the way his career is going, bringing him to a big market like Montreal can’t exactly be GM Kent Hughes’ priority.

That’s a big part of it.

In his view, those who say a deal is imminent with the Habs don’t know what they’re talking about. Engels also believes that Hughes won’t give the moon for his services – especially if it comes with a hefty salary tag.

He also says there are many reasons why Laine is on the market. And clearly, in his eyes, it’s not just because he’s coming off the NHL’s player assistance program.

Overtime

The Sportsnet journalist, who wishes Laine well in his return to dominance, points out that teams have been following him for a long time. They know what he can bring to the rink, but they also know his shortcomings.To be continued.

– Cody Fajardo: ahead of his rehab schedule. [TSN 690]

– Will he sign a contract on his birthday?

Our captain.

Our role model.

Our ultimate competitor. Happy birthday, Sid! pic.twitter.com/IxMer48Mc1 – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 7, 2024

– Hello, Ivan.