Kent Hughes spotted at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
In recent weeks, the Canadiens GM has signed three defensemen (Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron), and it’s safe to assume that he’s also been active on the phone with his counterparts.
After all, there are still players on the market…
But let’s not forget that during the summer, there’s also a bit of hockey. And right now, it’s the Hlinka Gretzky tournament, a tournament that showcases players under the age of 18.
And who’s been spotted there? Kent Hughes.
Of course, it’s not abnormal to see an NHL GM at such a tournament, but it’s interesting to see the Habs GM on hand in Edmonton with Vincent Riendeau, but also with the Habs logo very visible on him.
The guys will progress, and while I don’t expect to see the Habs drafting fifth overall in 2025, the fact remains that the GM will undoubtedly have an interesting pick next year.
It’s also worth noting that Canada is still undefeated at the tournament in question.
