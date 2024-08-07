Kent Hughes spotted at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Being an NHL GM is a demanding job. After all, even in the middle of summer, there are things to do.

In recent weeks, the Canadiens GM has signed three defensemen (Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron), and it’s safe to assume that he’s also been active on the phone with his counterparts.

After all, there are still players on the market…

But let’s not forget that during the summer, there’s also a bit of hockey. And right now, it’s the Hlinka Gretzky tournament, a tournament that showcases players under the age of 18.

And who’s been spotted there? Kent Hughes.

Post this on Instagram A publication shared by RDS (@rds)

Of course, it’s not abnormal to see an NHL GM at such a tournament, but it’s interesting to see the Habs GM on hand in Edmonton with Vincent Riendeau, but also with the Habs logo very visible on him.

And since the cameras captured a moment when he seemed to be finding the time long, the comments are funny on the RDS publication.Obviously, the Habs GM does well to keep abreast of the next crop of youngsters to emerge. After all, while everyone is talking about progress in 2024-2025, the bad team of 2023-2024 is mostly back.

The guys will progress, and while I don’t expect to see the Habs drafting fifth overall in 2025, the fact remains that the GM will undoubtedly have an interesting pick next year.

Getting to know the youngsters in greater depth is the right thing to do for a manager with two first-round picks, but also plenty of overall picks in the next auction.

It’s also worth noting that Canada is still undefeated at the tournament in question.

Hlinka Gretzky: Canada takes care of business against Slovakia and remains undefeated https://t.co/jGsxZVmghs – RDS (@RDSca) August 7, 2024

Overtime

– Philippe Boucher’s son will not be back with the Lions.

The rights to Trois-Rivières Lions forward Matthew Boucher have been traded to the Fort Wayne Komets in return for the rights to forward Morgan Adams-Moisan. Thank you, Matthew, and good luck on your journey #Lions3R #ForgedTogether pic.twitter.com/1edQ8un1I4 – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) August 6, 2024

– One player who stands out at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is Gavin McKenna. [BPM Sports]

– What does the future hold for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Toronto? [BPM Sports]

– Here’s to making history.

Corey Seager had other plans… again. https://t.co/rSwIzwmutA – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 7, 2024

– Clearly.