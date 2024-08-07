Paul Bissonnette laughs at Montreal by sarcastically comparing Jacob Fowler to Patrick Roy

Paul Bissonnette laughs at Montreal by sarcastically comparing Jacob Fowler to Patrick RoyAuteur: esmith
The Canadiens have always been known for their excellent goalkeepers. We’re talking about Carey Price, Ken Dryden, Jacques Plante, not to mention Patrick Roy.
A common criticism of Canadiens fans is that they put too much faith in their hopes. That’s exactly what Spittin’ Chiclets podcast co-host Paul Bissonnette demonstrated on his latest episode.
If you could become the GM of either the Senators or the Canadiens who are you picking? https://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/RhuTCsUnQ1
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 6, 2024
It’s true that expectations of the Canadiens’ young players are always high, but it’s better to see them as future greats than future flops.
The funny thing is, the other co-host of Spittin’ Chiclets, Ryan Whitney, loves Jacob Fowler and was worshipping him like a god just a few months ago.
Back in January, Whitney was extolling Fowler’s NCAA prowess, claiming that he was capable of blocking all two-on-one sequences and breakaways.
“He’s got to be one of the best goalies I’ve ever seen in college hockey.”
BC’s goalie Jacob Fowler is the next Dominik Hasek.https://t.co/dCv00oLVdK pic.twitter.com/cyKYYirtY2
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 31, 2024
Fowler still has a long way to go before making it to the NHL, as he returns to play next season with Boston College in the NCAA. So we’ll have to wait a few more years before we know whether Bissonnette or Whitney is right.
Overtime
– I’d love to see this game.
CHL vs. NCAA Alumni… who do you think would win this matchup?? pic.twitter.com/NiswQYyIgp
– BarDown (@BarDown) August 7, 2024
– An incredible withdrawal.
As Rodger would say!
Varsho, Varsho, Vaaaarshooooo! https://t.co/8zSpNDqluq
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) August 7, 2024
– He played with the Alouettes in 2022.
Video zone:
Dominique Davis happy to be back in the nesthttps://t.co/vZvbTGRnQB
– RDS (@RDSca) August 7, 2024