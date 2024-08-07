Paul Bissonnette laughs at Montreal by sarcastically comparing Jacob Fowler to Patrick Roy

The Canadiens have always been known for their excellent goalkeepers. We’re talking about Carey Price, Ken Dryden, Jacques Plante, not to mention Patrick Roy.

This time, the goalie to watch is Jacob Fowler.His first season in the NCAA was incredible, as he made it all the way to the Frozen Four final and earned a spot with the USA at the World Junior Championship.

A common criticism of Canadiens fans is that they put too much faith in their hopes. That’s exactly what Spittin’ Chiclets podcast co-host Paul Bissonnette demonstrated on his latest episode.

If you could become the GM of either the Senators or the Canadiens who are you picking? https://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/RhuTCsUnQ1 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 6, 2024

In a very sarcastic tone, Bissonnette said that he believes Jacob Fowler will be the next Patrick Roy.

It’s true that expectations of the Canadiens’ young players are always high, but it’s better to see them as future greats than future flops.

However, Bissonnette found a good example to back up his remarks when he talked about the fact that everyone expected great things from a certain Victor Mete. His career never reached the heights many fans had hoped for.

The funny thing is, the other co-host of Spittin’ Chiclets, Ryan Whitney, loves Jacob Fowler and was worshipping him like a god just a few months ago.

Back in January, Whitney was extolling Fowler’s NCAA prowess, claiming that he was capable of blocking all two-on-one sequences and breakaways.

“He’s got to be one of the best goalies I’ve ever seen in college hockey.” BC’s goalie Jacob Fowler is the next Dominik Hasek.https://t.co/dCv00oLVdK pic.twitter.com/cyKYYirtY2 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 31, 2024

Whitney even seriously compared him to Dominik Hasek!

Fowler still has a long way to go before making it to the NHL, as he returns to play next season with Boston College in the NCAA. So we’ll have to wait a few more years before we know whether Bissonnette or Whitney is right.

