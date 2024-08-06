Ivan Demidov should play with the Rocket before joining the NHL, according to Chris Peters

When the Canadiens draft a player in the top 5, fans expect to see him evolve very quickly in the NHL. Ivan Demidov’s path to the NHL, however, is likely to be longer than that of a player like Juraj Slafkovsky.

Demidov’s plan is clear: he would like to play in the NHL as early as the 2025-26 season. Many analysts agree with him, and some even thinkhe’d do well in the Bettman circuitthis season.

But others think it would be better to remain patient with the young Russian. FloHockey’s Chris Peters was on TSN 690’sMelnick In The Afternoon on Tuesday, and explained that the NHL may not be the best option for Demidov once he arrives in North America.

Peters: No doubt Demidov is exciting https://t.co/yfh6j02XT5 – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) August 6, 2024

Instead, Peters believes that Demidov should play a few games with the Laval Rocket, if not a full season, to further his development.

His main argument is that the fifth overall pick hasn’t had a chance to play against men. He thinks the transition from Russian junior hockey to the NHL all at once could be very intense.

It’s not crazy, and he backs up his words with the example of Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov was sensational in the MHL before going on to play in the QMJHL (which Demidov won’t), then finally started in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch.

Kucherov may only have played 17 games with Syracuse before joining the Lightning, but it certainly allowed him to climb the ladder at a more leisurely pace, which helped him retain his confidence.Peters is convinced that this is the right decision to make, even if Demidov plays the entire next season in the KHL. He should be allowed to take it one step at a time.

In fact, the best idea would be to see Demidov play in the AHL as early as this season, because Peters is afraid that St Petersburg SKA will limit the Habs prospect’s playing time because he won’t be with the team in a year’s time.

SKA signed several veterans in the off-season, which could affect Demidov’s playing time. Playing in Laval could give him much more ice time on average during games.

Overtime

It now remains to be seen when Demidov will leave Russia. Whatever happens, Peters is convinced that the best idea is to give him time in Laval.

