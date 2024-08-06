Canadiens fans: sixth most confident of their team’s NHL leaders

Canadiens fans are very demanding of their team, but they appreciate a job well done, especially from management. That’s what we noticed in a recent survey by The Athletic.
For the ninth season, The Athletic asked NHL fans to rate their favorite team’s management on six different criteria: team building, payroll management, draft and development, trades, free agents and vision.
Unsurprisingly, the Canadiens’ executives received high marks. What’s surprising is that Montreal finds itself in sixth place in this ranking, in the company of NHL powers!
The Athletic ranked NHL front-office confidence & how fans feel about their team.
The Habs are ranked 6th:
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 6, 2024
What’s even more impressive is that the Canadiens have gone from 14th last year to 6th this year. 75% of fans are even more satisfied this year than they were this time last year.
At the very top of the poll, of course, are the Florida Panthers, who have just presented their fans with their first Stanley Cup. So it’s no surprise that Panthers fans rate their team’s leaders with an A+.
Above the Canadiens are the Stars (second), Lightning (third) and Canucks (fifth). Except that there’s also Utah in fourth place!
Few fans of Utah’s new team voted in this poll, but those who did almost all seemed very confident in the direction of their favorite team.
Unlike Canadiens fans, 75% of Oilers fans have less confidence in their management this year than last. Let’s just say that the hiring of Stan Bowman probably didn’t help the cause.
Overtime
– It’s deserved!
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 6, 2024
– A nice surprise.
OBN: Fernandez and his sister cause a surprise in Torontohttps://t.co/UXEzEH4hMb
– RDS (@RDSca) August 6, 2024
– They’re going for gold.
Basketball: USA crushes Brazilhttps://t.co/mhRErTh5WF
– RDS (@RDSca) August 6, 2024
– Here’s hoping he’s healthy for the entire regular season.
NFL : Injured Christian McCaffrey will miss preseasonhttps://t.co/PTuMuQP9Pt
– RDS (@RDSca) August 6, 2024