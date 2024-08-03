Tony DeAngelo: rumor has him with SKA (and Ivan Demidov)

In 2024-25, the plan for Ivan Demidov is to see him play with SKA in the KHL. The youngster, who is coming back from injury, should get his chance in Russia’s top league.

The Habs (Juraj Slafkovský, at least) are eager to see the kid land in America, but he’s still under contract in Russia this season.

On Thursday, colleague Marc-Olivier Cook penned a piece in which he explained that there’s a world in which Demidov’s season in Russia would end after the Habs’. If SKA, which has a big club, makes it all the way to the final, that could complicate things.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, who arrived in style, is a game-changer for SKA… but now there’s another name in the news: Tony DeAngelo.

Hearing Tony DeAngelo to join SKA in the KHL

Nothing concrete yet – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 3, 2024

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but DeAngelo is currently rumored to be with the SKA next year. The Hockey News Hub account, which covers KHL activities, reported the information.

Adding credibility to all this is the fact that SKA coach Roman Rotenberg said the club would “maybe add a defender”. And since DeAngelo, who is out of contract in the NHL, is a defenseman, it would make sense.

If it were to happen, it would be another big name joining a strong SKA team. In addition to these three players, SKA will be counting on the likes of Alexander Nikishin, Mikhail Grigorenko, Nikita Zaitsev and Valentin Zykov, among others.

We’re talking about a club that could wreak havoc in the KHL this season… and make it all the way to the Grand Final.

We’ll see if it all comes together, but if DeAngelo is added to the SKA roster, Ivan Demidov will be playing with a very big club in Russia this season. Assuming his presence in the squad is confirmed, of course.

