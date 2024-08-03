Evgeny Kuznetsov: his drug use led him to seek help

Last February, Evgeny Kuznetsov entered the player assistance program. The forward, who was with the Capitals at the time, had decided to take a step back to look after himself.If he felt the need, it was the right thing to do.

That said, at the time, it was cause for concern considering the forward’s past. We know he’s been filmed using cocaine, so there was cause for concern.

“No one really believed me.” Evgeny Kuznetsov reveals in a new interview that his time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and struggles with the Capitals were the result of rheumatoid arthritis. More on his health & what he had to say:https://t.co/A42bIWtv8B – Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) August 3, 2024

However, in a recent interview with Sport-Express (a Russian media outlet), Kuznetsov talked a little about his time in the program, and explained the reasons behind it.In fact, it was mainly because of his use of medication that he sought help.

What the Russian explains is that he’s struggling with rheumatoid arthritis, or rheumatoid arthritis. It’s a condition characterized by pain in the joints, pain that can sometimes be very intense.

It was for this reason that he began abusing medication. The pain was so intense that, for a year, he could only sleep two hours a night, which is obviously not enough.

What upset Kuznetsov, though, was the fact that people around him didn’t believe him when he explained what was bothering him. Capitals GM Todd McLellan wasn’t even aware that his forward was in such pain.

The good news is that the program seems to have helped the Russian. He hasn’t taken any medication or had any injections for three months, and he says he’s been feeling better ever since.

Let’s hope all that’s behind him, and above all, that he’ll be able to bounce back strongly with SKA (in the KHL) next year.

