Evgeny Kuznetsov: his drug use led him to seek help

Evgeny Kuznetsov: his drug use led him to seek helpAuteur: jdavis
That said, at the time, it was cause for concern considering the forward’s past. We know he’s been filmed using cocaine, so there was cause for concern.
“No one really believed me.”
Evgeny Kuznetsov reveals in a new interview that his time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and struggles with the Capitals were the result of rheumatoid arthritis. More on his health & what he had to say:https://t.co/A42bIWtv8B
– Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) August 3, 2024
What the Russian explains is that he’s struggling with rheumatoid arthritis, or rheumatoid arthritis. It’s a condition characterized by pain in the joints, pain that can sometimes be very intense.
What upset Kuznetsov, though, was the fact that people around him didn’t believe him when he explained what was bothering him. Capitals GM Todd McLellan wasn’t even aware that his forward was in such pain.
The good news is that the program seems to have helped the Russian. He hasn’t taken any medication or had any injections for three months, and he says he’s been feeling better ever since.
Let’s hope all that’s behind him, and above all, that he’ll be able to bounce back strongly with SKA (in the KHL) next year.
