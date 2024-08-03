Evgeny Kuznetsov ready to help Ivan Demidov (even if he doesn’t like mentoring)Auteur: mjohnson
In addition to Demidov, St. Petersburg can count on Alexander Nikishin, a Hurricanes defenseman prospect to keep an eye on. But there’s also Arseni Gritsyuk, a Colorado Avalanche prospect who has just enjoyed two very good seasons in the KHL.
We also recently learned that Tony D’Angelo could be joining SKA.
SKA isn’t afraid to pick up veterans for the upcoming season → https://t.co/11y9Wts1bq
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 3, 2024
Kuznetsov could very well be, even if he’s never really liked mentoring.
That’s what we understand from this article by Aleksey Shevchenko, a journalist covering the KHL.
Although he’s not really comfortable with mentoring, he said he would.
“I’m an open person, but at the same time, I’m not a fan of giving advice. Of course, if Demidov asks me for something related to hockey, I’ll give him advice. But approaching young players and telling them something makes me uncomfortable.” – Evgeny Kuznetsov
Kuz also mentioned that he didn’t like it when “people put wool over his eyes”, which means he didn’t like it when people threw smoke in his eyes.
Well, his comments weren’t the most convincing, but we can see that despite the fact that he doesn’t really like it, he’ll still do it for the youngsters.
Demidov will need advice from a player of Kuznetsov’s calibre, as it will help him become a better player, as they share some similarities in their game.
Let’s see what role Demidov will play in St. Petersburg this season, and more importantly, how far the club will go.
Even if he doesn’t play a crucial role, winning in the KHL at such a young age can only be good for him.
