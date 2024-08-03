Owen Protz: the Habs prospect inspired by Scott Stevens

At the last draft, the Habs had a clear objective: to look for reinforcements up front. That’s why the team’s first four picks were used to select forwards.

Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, Aatos Koivu and Logan Sawyer are the guys who reinforce the forward group.

That said, the fifth player drafted by the Habs, Owen Protz, is a defenseman. And in his case, we’re not talking about a player in the Lane Hutson mold: we’re talking about a guy whose main asset is his physical game.

Because this young man hits hard,hard.

Earlier today, Grant McCagg published a compilation of Protz’s best body checks of last year, and when you look at it all, you can really see that he’s capable of making a name for himself with some good shoulder shots.

And it’s easy to see why the kid claims to be inspired by the style of play of Scott Stevens, who wasn’t exactly a stickler for the finer things in life.

I went over all of @BulldogsOHL defenceman Owen Protz’s hits last year, and picked out the best ones. There were many. I can see why Scott Stevens is someone he patterns his style after. There is one notable hit on future teammate and Habs draftee Xhekaj, and two times when he… https://t.co/oYXbM3A7xq – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 3, 2024

The compilation, which you can view HERE, includes a large number of shoulder shots distributed by Protz last year. What’s interesting is that among the victims of the Habs prospect is another Habs prospect, Florian Xhekaj.

Both guys finished the year on the same team, in Brantford, but Protz started the year in Sudbury. It was during this first half of the season that he gave Xhekaj a good one.

Obviously, Protz will never be there to rack up the points or fill the net. In 2023-24, he collected just three goals and 19 points in 66 games, but for a guy as physical as he is, it’s impressive that he amassed just 49 penalty minutes.

If he can hit like that without falling into indiscipline, that’s a great strength.

Protz, a fourth-round pick, won’t be in the NHL anytime soon. In fact, no one knows if he ever will… but if he does, it would give the Tricolore another very physical player.

Both guys are left-handed, so they’ll probably never form a pair… but if Protz ever finds himself on the ice with Arber Xhekaj, it won’t be pleasant for opposing players.

Overtime

– Still…

Olympic gymnast star Simone Biles can jump higher than Cole Caufield standing on the shoulders of his clone Cole Caufield https://t.co/YHPh1E2Wrv pic.twitter.com/uZnhDJc5NO – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 3, 2024

– Alexandar Georgiev is going to have to stand up.

The Colorado Avalanche are one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams, but Adam Proteau says Avs goalie Alexandar Georgiev could feel the heat this coming season: https://t.co/yOSx72roO2 – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 3, 2024

– To be continued this week.

The Canadiens’ draw at the National Bank Open Félix Auger-Aliassime vs Flavio Cobolli

Denis Shapovalov vs qualifier

Gabriel Diallo vs Karen Khachanov (16)

Milos Raonic vs Holger Rune (13)

Vasek Pospisil vs Sebastian Korda pic.twitter.com/296skZyT1M – RDS (@RDSca) August 3, 2024

– New contract for Tyreek Hill.