A superb mask involving Carey Price and Jacques Plante is circulating

 Auteur: ewilson
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
We recently saw the brand-new helmet of young Habs goalie Jacob Fowler.

Fowler paid tribute to the legendary Patrick Roy with a very similar replica of the former Montreal Canadien’s mask.

Very well done.

Sylvie Marsolais and Alexandre MAthys, two professional artists specializing in photorealism on goalie masks, released their latest creation today.

With Andrew Zardowski’s retweet of the original publication, we understood that Samuel Montembeault had a new mask paying tribute to two Montreal Canadiens legends.

Two of the best goalies in the franchise’s history, Carey Price and Jacques Plante, are well represented on Sylvie Marsolais and Alexandre Mathys’ new creation, which is ultimately just a birthday present.

Marsolais and Mathys’ work is simply incredible, as we can see with their latest creation.

The other side of the helmet features the legendary Leonard Cohen, as well as the Five Roses Flour sign.

What a nice touch from the artists in question.

For younger folks (especially) who don’t know Leonard Cohen, he’s a Canadian singer-songwriter, musician, poet and novelist who grew up and began his glorious career in Montreal.

Oh yes, I forgot, he’s also a painter. You know, there wasn’t enough in his biography.

Anyway, Cohen can be found on a magnificent mural in Montreal, right next to the Bell Centre.

I don’t know what you think of this whole sublime creation, but I love it from A to Z. I’ve got nothing to say: the tributes to Price, Plante and Cohen, the little touch with Five Roses Flour…

Not to mention all the breathtaking little details on the mask.

Well done.

It would have been kind of odd for Montembeault to have this particular mask, since he was once a teammate of Price’s, and technically, it’s a tribute to a current teammate, which is very rare.

On the other hand, it’s an incredible creation, and one lucky person will have received it as a birthday present.

