Jacob Fowler’s new mask pays tribute to Patrick Roy

Jacob Fowler’s new mask pays tribute to Patrick RoyAuteur: jwilliams
Jacob Fowler is the Habs’ top goalkeeping prospect.
We’re also talking about a young man who is very confident in life in general.
Fowler, who is in Brossard this week on the heels of the Canadiens’ development camp, has been given a new mask… And let’s just say he’s going to make some friends in Montreal.
It’s an (almost identical) replica of the mask Roy wore when he played for the Montreal Canadiens:
Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler pays tribute to Patrick Roy with his new mask pic.twitter.com/zW34E92vn7
– RDS (@RDSca) July 4, 2024
When you look at the result, you realize that the two masks (Roy’s and Fowler’s) look very similar.
It’s just beautiful.
I imagine Patrick Roy will have a smile on his face when he sees the mask’s creation… And I imagine Patrick Roy can’t wait to see Jacob Fowler and shake his hand.
