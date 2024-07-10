Skip to content
Ivan Demidov the star, Juraj Slafkovsky at 90 points: Alain Chainey’s projections

 Auteur: jwilliams
Credit: Getty Images

Ever since Ivan Demidov joined the Canadiens organization as a prospect, let’s just say he’s been making a lot of noise – in spite of himself. And with good reason.

After all, whether you think he’ll one day be the Habs’ most talented player since Alex Radulov, Alex Kovalev or anyone else, we can all agree that the Habs didn’t have talent like him 24 hours before the draft.

His selection by the Habs changed the game.

When he arrives in the NHL (we’re not sure when that will be, although it’s logical to think it’ll be a year from now), he’ll have the potential to become a real star.

He’s got the talent to do it, and Habs management did nothing to take the pressure off him at the last draft – quite the opposite, in fact.

On this subject, Alain Chainey, who has long worked for the Ducks at the draft level, was on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast and was asked what he saw long-term for Demidov.

And he was clear: he can be a star.

Chainey has no advantage in embellishing reality, so we can trust his scouting eye. After all, he doesn’t see Cole Caufield scoring 50 goals, he’s not sure if Nick Suzuki can be a long-term first center on a championship team, and so on.

But speaking of Demidov, he was confident… and the same goes for Juraj Slafkovsky.

In his eyes, Slaf will be capable of reaching the 90-point plateau, and he’ll be more than a top-6 winger: he’ll be a first-line winger. He clearly sees him as a dominant player for the future.

For my part, I still see myself, if Kirby Dach can stay healthy, at the center of Slaf and Demidov one day. But we’ll see in time as we’ll see in time for this one…

